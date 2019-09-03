LEXINGTON – Football season kicked off across the state on Friday, Aug. 30. The 2019 Minutemen began with their homecoming game where they hosted the Crete Cardinals and fell, 14-33, while the neighboring Cozad Haymakers took a trip to Ord to battle the Chanticleers. The Chants opened their season with a 0-28 shutout over the Haymakers. The Elwood Pirates were having some fun in a solid 48-8 blowout over the Arapahoe Warriors, a strong way to begin the Pirates’ final season before merging into Hi-Line in 2020. Overton lost the struggle with Elm Creek in a 0-21 shutout on Friday.
Lexington took the field with the Crete Cardinals Friday night for their homecoming game and the Minutemen began making their first drive. The Offense had trouble moving the ball and the line struggled to keep the senior quarterback, Kaleb Carpenter, safe long enough to move to the end zone. Crete intercepted a pass in Lexington’s opening drive and ran it back for a Cardinals touchdown.
The remainder of the first half of the game seemed to follow a similar trend, with a strong Crete defensive line overpowering the Minutemen.
The Cardinals outscored the Minutemen in the first quarter, 7-20, and also took the advantage in the second, 0-7. The Third quarter went scoreless for both teams, and the Minutemen edged the fourth, 7-6. At the end of the night, the Cardinals took home the win, 14-33.
The Minutemen earned more first downs than the Cardinals in the homecoming game with 15 first downs over Crete’s 13. Lexington’s starting quarterback, Carpenter, completed 13 passes on 26 attempts for a total of 287 yards in Friday’s game. John Howard also got some play time, completing two passes on 5 attempts for a total of 49 yards.
Lexington junior Alex Ramos took the lead for the Minutemen in rushing yards with 71 yards on 11 carries. Immediately following Ramos was senior Rafael Sandoval with 11 yards on one carry. Kaleb Carpenter ran in 1 touchdown for the Minutemen.
In the receiving department, Lexington senior Dylan Richman led his team with 166 yards on 6 receptions for one touchdown.
In tackling, senior Aaron Salcido led the Minutemen with 11 total tackles. Behind him with 10 total tackles, three solo, was senior Fredy Velasquez and senior Brady Fago with eight, one solo.
Lexington senior Javier Magana earned one interception in the game with Crete and junior Jason Tovar earned two PATs for the Minutemen.
The Lexington Minutemen will travel on Friday, Sept. 6 when they travel to Schuyler to battle the Warriors at 7 p.m. The Warriors will host the orange and black following a 35-12 loss to the Nebraska City Pioneers.
