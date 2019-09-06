OVERTON – The Lexington Cross Country teams hosted their first invite of the season at the Overton Golf Club on Thursday, Sept. 5. The event wasn’t scored as meets are typically scored but with the five schools in attendance, Lexington, Gothenburg, Kearney Catholic, Grand Island High and Grand Island Northwest, the top 10 runners in the varsity races were awarded medals at the event.
Finishing for the Minutemaids in the top ten of the ladies’ race was Kennadi Ureste in fifth place with a time of 22:19.81. Sabrina Converse and Kayla Barrios followed in eighth and ninth place, respectively. Converse finished her run in 22:46.53 with Barrios completing in 23:21.56.
Lexington’s head cross country coach Sam Jilka sent an email to the Clipper-Herald after the event commenting on the Minutemaids performance.
“Sabrina Converse ran very strong,” Jilka stated. “Great starting race for her as she helped lead the team. She is a great leader and hard worker so her effort has paid off. Freshman Marissa Garcia had a solid race. The girls are young and still need to get much stronger but making progress.”
Like the Minutemaids, the Minutemen finished three runners in the top ten of the boys’ race. Cyrus Rhea led the Minutemen in third place overall with a total time of 17:53.95 and was followed by Alexis Hernandez in fourth place with a final time of 17:56.22. Sean Worthman took the Minutemen’s third medal for seventh place with a time of 18:18.63.
Jilka also commented on the boys’ performance in his email, Thursday.
“Nice to see Cyrus lead the group as he has a good work ethic and is very self-disciplined,” he said, praising Lexington’s lead runner. “Sean Worthman stepped up and ran a good first race. Otherwise, disappointed with results of veteran runners as their lack of training in the summer is evident and they are behind in where they should be at this point. A great deal of work is needed on the boys’ side to even be competitive as a group.”
The Minutemaids and Minutemen will be back in action on Tuesday, Sept. 10 when the Minutemen host the Lexington cross country invite at the Lakeside Golf Club. Races begin at 5:15 p.m.
