Lexington High School announces new head boys soccer coach

Lexington High School is extremely happy and proud to announce to you this morning that Coach Joel Lemus will be the new Head Coach for the Lexington Minutemen Soccer program. Coach Lemus graduated from Schuyler High School in 2004 and attended the University of Nebraska at Kearney. He earned a Bachelor's degree in education in 2009, and began his career teaching and coaching at Crete High School. He spent six years at Crete before moving to Lexington.

Lexington High School was fortunate to hire Coach Lemus as an assistant coach in 2018. He was named the head JV coach in 2019, and served in that position for two years. We are pleased that our soccer program will build on the excellence that was established by our previous coaches, and fully expect Coach Lemus to excel as our new leader. His organization and discipline is a known commodity. Coach Lemus possesses a unique passion for the game of soccer, and there is no doubt that he will help his players succeed on and off the field. Coach Lemus currently holds a Guidance Counselor position at Lexington High School. He is married to Nuria Lemus and has two children, Benjamin and Isabel, ages 3 and 6 months.