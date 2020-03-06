Lexington High School winter athletics letter winners
LEXINGTON - The Lexington High School winter athletics coaches rewarded their players with awards this week. Coaches doled out varsity letters and participation certificates for the 2019-20 winter sports seasons, officially turning eyes toward spring sports.
Letter winners and participating athletes for the winter season are as follows:
Unified Bowling letter winners included Jacquelin Ostrom, Alex Gomez, Jesus Villabencomo, Caleb Zolper, Taya Berry, Erin Woody, Alexis Hernandez, Ethan Mins, Tami Lehmkuhler, Jok Lewis, Tessa Eldridge, Damon Rodriguez, Mckinna Moats, Malinda Lo, and Alexis Ureste.
Unified Bowling participants included Mario Zamora, Daniel Con, Addie Keith, Amy Nguyen, JaeDee Rassmussen, Oved Ramirez, Genesis Acosta-Garcia, Leticia Virgilio, Marcus Cureton and Tyler Woody.
Girls Basketball letter winners included Mia Rowe, Klair Fagot, Marissa Garcia, Jacqueline Ostrom, Sarah Treffer, Kalli Sutton, Cordelia Harbison, Madison Sutton, Mckinna Moats and Isabel Montes.
Girls Basketball participants included Stormi Werger, Amaya Stewart, Reese Kuecker, Abby Allen, Kennadi Ureste, Emily Jimenez, Venus Sanchez, Kimberly Barraza, Melany Alvarez, Miriam Lemus, Amandalyna Reynoso, Yasmin Gallegos, Berniece Garcia, Abbie Owens, Keri Smith and Bridget Orosco.
Boys Basketball letter winners included Nick Saiz, Eli Young, Dylan Richman, Kaleb Carpenter, Austyn Stewart, Christian Dominguez, Dau Mach and Austin Friedrichsen.
Boys Basketball participants included Greysen Strauss, Daud Daud, Jase Carpenter, Quentin Moss, Kaden West, Dru Truax, Levi Converse, Hunter Stewart, Agustin Lopez, Julian Alvarez, Luis Castellanos and Noah Converse.
Wrestling letter winners included Daven Naylor, Ivan Lazo, Ean Bailey, Dylan Hubbard, Anthony Rodriguez, Kevin Sandoval, Brady Fago, Dakota Haines, Rene Corado, Eddy Sanchez, Efrin Aguirre, Ismael Ayala, James Hernandez and Sebastian Romero.
Wrestling participants included Jesse Arevalo, Linda Campuzano, Sebastian Dones, Korah Ellis, Ernesto Galvan, Kytzia Hernandez, Landen Johnson, Jackson Konrad, Levi Kopf, Zeke Lucas, Cristian Melendez, Ethan Mins, Adrian Navarrete, Christian Rodriguez, Greg Treffer, Jayden Ureste, Fransisca Walsh, Reina Adams, Taya Berry, Ana Laguna, Esmeralda Ramirez and Michelle Ruiz.
Liberty Belles dance team letter winners included Addie Sund, Leilany Diaz, Taylor Woehrle, Liah Haines, Sierra Welch, Zoey Salem and Macey Johnson. Daniela Solis was awarded a participation certificate.
Lexington Cheerleaders letter winners included Alicia Colima, Brisa Garcia, Daicy Corral, Giselle Borrayo, Gracey Smith, Jackie Quinonez, Jessica Virgilio, Leticia Virgilio, Malinda Lo, Megan Dang, Nayely Quinonez, Priscila Castaneda, Shelby Garcia, Taya Berry and Yadira Sanchez. Receiving participation certificates for the cheerleaders were Alondra Romero and Jesus Villabencomo.
Congratulations to Lexington High School athletes from the Lexington Clipper-Herald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.