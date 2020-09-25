Lexington golf takes sixth at Holdrege

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HOLDREGE – The Minutemaids golf girls took a trip to Holdrege on Thursday, Sept. 24 to compete with the Dusters and friends. There were a total of 14 teams at the invite and the Minutemaids took sixth place with a score of 447 among 10 qualifying teams.

The top four Minutemaids at the Holdrege invite included Zoey Salem in eighth place having shot a 92 on the day, Abbie Owens’ 106 earned 29th place, Isabella Carlson in 40th place individually with a 121 and Rounding out the ‘Maids was Brianna Zarate with 128 for 46th place.

Cambridge, Dundy County, Holdrege B and Broken Bow JV didn’t qualify with full teams. The remaining 10 teams placed as follows:

1st – Broken Bow(361)

2nd – GINW(390)

3rd – Aurora(393)

4th – Hastings(394)

5th – Minden(395)

6th – Lexington(447)

7th – Holdrege(464)

7th – Kearney JV(464)

9th – McCook(470)

10th – Southwest(553)

Lexington girls golf will be back on the fairways on Monday, Sept. 28 when they head to Cozad. The Cozad Invitational is set to begin at 9 a.m.