Lexington golf takes sixth at Holdrege

HOLDREGE – The Minutemaids golf girls took a trip to Holdrege on Thursday, Sept. 24 to compete with the Dusters and friends. There were a total of 14 teams at the invite and the Minutemaids took sixth place with a score of 447 among 10 qualifying teams.
The top four Minutemaids at the Holdrege invite included Zoey Salem in eighth place having shot a 92 on the day, Abbie Owens’ 106 earned 29th place, Isabella Carlson in 40th place individually with a 121 and Rounding out the ‘Maids was Brianna Zarate with 128 for 46th place.
Cambridge, Dundy County, Holdrege B and Broken Bow JV didn’t qualify with full teams. The remaining 10 teams placed as follows:
1st – Broken Bow(361)
2nd – GINW(390)
3rd – Aurora(393)
4th – Hastings(394)
5th – Minden(395)
6th – Lexington(447)
7th – Holdrege(464)
7th – Kearney JV(464)
9th – McCook(470)
10th – Southwest(553)
Lexington girls golf will be back on the fairways on Monday, Sept. 28 when they head to Cozad. The Cozad Invitational is set to begin at 9 a.m.
