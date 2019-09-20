CENTRAL CITY – A trip to Central City netted some success for the Lexington High School cross country teams on Thursday, Sept. 19. The Minutemen came away as a team in third place with 40 points having finished three medalists; the Minutemaids finished four medalists for a total of 30 points for first place at the Central City Invite.
The Minutemaids claimed a big win to make fans proud at the Central city invite, finishing four runners in the top 15 places. Leading the Lexington girls were Kayla Barrios in third and Kennadi Ureste in fourth. Barrios finished with a total time of 20:47.36 while Ureste was just over five second later at 20:52.45. Marissa Garcia followed in tenth place with a time of 21:47.56 and Sabrina Converse rounded out the top four in 13th place with a time of 21:58.04.
“The Minutemaids put in a solid effort to win the Central City Invite,” Lexington head coach Sam Jilka wrote in an e-mail, regarding the meet. “Kennadi ran one of her strongest races of the season which was encouraging to see. They were supported by teammates Marissa Garcia and Sabrina Converse. Marissa and Sabrina ran season best and broke 22 minutes which was great to see. Jessica Virgilio, Janet Aguado and Alexis Ureste set season bests to help the team effort.”
The Minutemen grabbed three medals in Central City. Cyrus Rhea led Lexington with a 16:38.21 for first place overall. Sean Worthman followed Rhea in sixth place with a time of 17:21.33. The final medalist for the Minutemen, Garrett Converse, finished his run in 17:51.78 for 14th place. Rounding out the Lexington boys’ top four was Elmer Sotelo in 20th place with a final time of 18:08.87.
“Cyrus Rhea ran the second fastest ever on the course by a LHS runner,” Jilka said about his first place finisher. “He got out to a great start and led from start to finish with a solid stride. Cyrus keeps progressing so well due to his hard work and commitment.”
Coach Jilka hopes that in the next few weeks, the boys team can come together in a few key areas to improve their performance before the end of the season.
“We have to have people willing to battle more mid race to do a better job to assist our team,” Jilka said. “The boys are still a work in progress and have a ways to go to catch district competitors, Northwest. The next few weeks will be significant in strengthening the work ethic to improve team results.”
The Lexington Minutemaids and Minutemen cross country teams will be back on the course at the Kansas University Invite on Saturday, Sept. 28. They’ll be closer to home on Monday, Sept. 30 when they attend the UNK Invite at 1:30 p.m.
