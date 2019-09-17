Cozad’s Lynzi Becker is presented the second place medal for the invite by coach Lauren Daberkow. 

Becker scored 76 at Fridays Lexington golf invite at Johnson Lake Golf Club. The score earned her the second place medal for the invite.

