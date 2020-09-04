Lexington girls golf at York

YORK – The Minutemaids golf team traveled to York on Thursday, Sept. 3. While the Minutemaids celebrated two golfers in the top ten individuals they ultimately took eighth place among 11 teams.
The Lexington girls took eighth place at the York Country Club with a team score of 457, following closely on the heels of Papillion-La Vista with 456.
Lexington top ten finishers included Zoey Salem in third place with a score of 96 and O’Brasia Amos in ninth place having shot a 105 on the day. The remaining Minutemaids scores at York were Abbie Owens with 113, Isabella Carlson with 143 and Brinna Zarate with 144.
Team scores at the York Invite are as follows:
1st – York (396)
2nd – Northwest (439)
3rd – Seward (440)
4th – York JV (446)
5th – Aurora (447)
6th – Lakeview (452)
7th – Papillion-La Vista (456)
8th – Lexington (457)
9th – Gothenburg (459)
10th – Waverly (484)
11th – Schuyler (501)
Top ten individual scores are as follows:
Riley Stuhr of York – 88
Annica Harm of Gothenburg – 93
Zoey Salem of Lexington – 96
Anna Stultz of Papillion-La Vista – 96
Abby York of York – 96
Rylie Krause of York – 98
Avery Hermesch of Northwest – 100
Breanna Placke of Seward – 101
O’Brasia Amos of Lexington – 105
Riley Darbro of Aurora – 106
The Lexington Minutemaids golf team will be at home on Friday, Sept. 11 when they host their home invitational. Competition at Lakeside Golf Club is set to begin at 9 a.m.