Lexington girls golf at a glance

Lauren Daberkow Head Coach - Lexington girls golf
McCook Invite
Friday, Aug. 27
Lexington placed 3rd as a team, Zoey Salem was the medalist with an 87, O’Brasia Amos was 6th and Abbie Owens 7th.
Team scores
Zoey Salem 87
O’Brasia Amos 97
Abbie Owens 100
Isabella Carlson 123
Genesis Acosta 131
Scottsbluff Invite
Tuesday, Aug. 31
Lexington placed 2nd as a team, Zoey Salem Placed 6th.
Team scores
Zoey Salem 93
Abbie Owens 106
O’Brasia Amos 112
Sydni Ringenburg 118
Isabella Carlson 140
