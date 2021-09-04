 Skip to main content
Lexington girls golf at a glance
Lexington girls golf at a glance

Lexington girls golf at a glance
McCook Invite

Friday, Aug. 27

Lexington placed 3rd as a team, Zoey Salem was the medalist with an 87, O’Brasia Amos was 6th and Abbie Owens 7th.

Team scores

Zoey Salem 87

O’Brasia Amos 97

Abbie Owens 100

Isabella Carlson 123

Genesis Acosta 131

Scottsbluff Invite

Tuesday, Aug. 31

Lexington placed 2nd as a team, Zoey Salem Placed 6th.

Team scores

Zoey Salem 93

Abbie Owens 106

O’Brasia Amos 112

Sydni Ringenburg 118

Isabella Carlson 140

