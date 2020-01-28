HOLDREGE – The Central 10 Conference basketball tournament is officially underway, and opening night saw the Minutemaids on a bus to Holdrege for their first match-up of the week-long event. The Lexington squad squared off with the Dusters but fell to Holdrege, 29-38.
Lexington stayed with Holdrege on the scoreboard in the conference tournament opener on Monday, Jan. 27, scoring nine points to the Dusters’ 10. They remained competitive through the half, scoring an additional nine points while Holdrege began to pull away with a 12 points second quarter. The Minutemaids trailed the Holdrege girls by four at the halftime buzzer, 18-22.
A two pointer from senior Madison Sutton and another from junior Klair Fagot matched the Dusters’ four points in the third quarter and Lexington maintained their four point deficit as the game went into the final eight minutes, 22-26. It wasn’t until the fourth quarter that the Dusters began to pull away again, outscoring the Minutemaids’ seven points with 12 points of their own. The Minutemaids fell to the Holdrege Dusters in the end, 29-38.
The Minutemaids sported four players earning points in the fray with the Dusters. Sophomore Mia Rowe scored four points for Lexington with sophomore Sarah Treffer ahead of her with seven. Junior Klair Fagot scored six points in the first half and an additional two points in the second for a game total of eight points. Senior Madison Sutton led the Minutemaids with ten points.
The Minutemaids will meet Schuyler for the 9th place game at the Grand Island Northwest old gym on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.