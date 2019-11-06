GRAND ISLAND – The Minutemen found themselves in the clutches of the conference foe, the Grand Island Northwest Vikings for their first round playoff game, held at Grand Island Northwest High School. The Minutemen, despite a good effort from the defense in the first half, fell to the Vikings, 3-34.
The orange and black held their own with the Northwest Vikings in the first half of the game. The first 12 minutes of play went scoreless for both teams and the Vikings put up a field goal in the second quarter. The Minutemen were able to rebut with a field goal of their own, scored by Jason Tovar, but a Northwest touchdown gave the Vikings a seven point lead, 3-10.
Northwest came back from the break and pushed harder against the Minuteman defense, and pushed two touchdowns and a field goal to extend their lead by 24 points. Lexington was unable to answer in the third quarter and the game continued into the fourth, 3-27.
Northwest scored one more touchdown in the fourth quarter while also successfully holding the Minutemen at bay. When all was said and done, the Minutemen went home with a loss, 3-34, and ending their postseason journey. The Minutemen end their season with a 4-6 record.
Lexington tried multiple perspectives in the commanding position with three players sharing quarterback in the game. Senior Kaleb Carpenter gained the bulk of the passing yards with 110 yards, completing eight of 24 attempted throws. Behind him was senior Dylan Richman with one completion on four attempts for 13 yards. Rounding out the Minuteman quarterbacks, senior John Howard, completed his one attempted pass for 10 yards.
Receiving yardage for LHS included senior Ean Bailey for 51 yards on three receptions while Richman gained 50 on three receptions. Carpenter recorded one carry for 13 yards while Rafael Sandoval gained 10 yards, also on one carry. Junior Alex Ramos was close behind with 9 yards on two carries.
Ramos was the star of the night in rushing yards for Lexington, gaining 58 yards on 14 carries. Richman, on two carries, gained 15 yards while Dakota Haines claimed two yards on one carry.
Seniors Austyn Stewart, Brady Fago and Dakota Haines led in tackles, each recording eight. Behind them, seniors Anthony Paz and Freddy Velasquez recorded six total tackles per player.
The lone scoring player for the Minutemen, junior Jason Tovar, earned three points for his second quarter field goal.
The Minutemen close their season, 4-6, a repeat of the 2018 season record, and made their second consecutive state playoff appearance this season.
The Lexington Clipper-Herald would like to congratulate the Lexington Minutemen on a great season and wish them the best of luck next year.
