GRAND ISLAND - The Central 10 Conference basketball tournament came to a close at Grand Island Northwest High School on Saturday, Feb. 1 when the Minutemaids met with the Schuyler Warriors for the ninth place match-up and the Minutemen went head to head with the Aurora Huskies for third place. The Minutemaids took a huge win over the Warriors, 44-8, while the Minutemen fell to the Huskies, 46-54.
The Lexington girls began the LHS games in the late morning at Northwest High School and had an opportunity to flex some muscle against the Warriors. The ‘Maids put 13 points on the board while Schuyler went scoreless in the first eight minutes and Lexington extended their lead in the second quarter with 15 points over the Warriors’ two. The Minutemaids took the advantage, again, in the second half, scoring a total of 16 points over Schuyler’s six. Lexington took the win, 44-8.
Top scoring individuals for the Minutemaids included Mia Rowe with seven points, Madison Sutton with 11 and Sarah Treffer with 14 points.
The Minutemen jumped out to an early lead in their game with Aurora, Saturday afternoon, 7-3. The Huskies were more zealous in the second half, putting up 13 points over Lexington’s nine for a 16-16 tie at halftime.
Aurora’s momentum carries through the halftime break and into the third quarter as they put up 20 points and held the Minutemen to just eight. Lexington trailed by 12 at the start of the fourth quarter, 24-36. While Lexington outscored the Huskies in the fourth quarter, 22-18, their effort wasn’t enough to overcome the gap and the Minutemen dropped their game with Aurora, 46-54. The Minutemen took fourth place in the Central 10 Conference Tournament.
Top scoring Minutemen in the game with Aurora included Kaleb Carpenter with six points, Dau Mach with 11 and Nick Saiz led with 22 points.
The Lexington basketball teams will be back on the road this weekend when they travel to Grand Island Central Catholic on Friday to play the Crusaders with the girls set to tip-off at 6 p.m. and the boys game immediately following. The orange and black will turn around and load the buses again for a trip to Aurora. The ‘Maids will begin the games at 4:45 p.m.
