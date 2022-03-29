Lexington earns two team titles at Hastings Invitational

Hastings Invitational

Cool, strong, variable winds

Minutemaids

The Minutemaids stepped into their first outside track/field competition and held their own to establish many solid marks. McKinna Moats led the throwers by setting personal bests and winning the shot put and discus events. McKinna improved over three feet in the shot to win with a throw of 37’ 3 ½ and threw 123’ 2 ½. Cordy Harbison had a great performance in shot, competing for the first time and threw over 30’. In the jumps, the jumpers took advantage of a strong wind to allow Mia Rowe and Fernanda Caballero to jump past 16 feet, allowing Fernanda to set a personal best. Mia Rowe won the triple jump and Reese Kuecker set a personal best in her performance.

Not to be outdone, the runners also contributed in a significant manner with Sarah Treffer placing second in the 100 meter hurdles and the 1600 meter relay team (Liah Haines, Mia Rowe, Sarah Treffer, Reese Kuecker) set a season best time and won the race.

The distance added their contribution with Kennadi Ureste and Maddy Armstrong went 1-2 in the 1600 and set season bests. Kennadi went on to win the 3200 with teammate Susana Calmo placing fourth.

Team-wise, the Minutemaids edged out Hastings for the team title.

Minutemen

Similar to the Minutemaids, the Minutemen had a wide-range of contributors to the team success. The distance runners made their presence known by winning the 3200 Relay (Kevin Parada, Garrett Converse, Alex Gomez, Miguel Cruz) and all the distance races.. Oscar Aguado and Laz Adame had a 1-2 punch to win the 1600 meters and 800 meters. Both Minutemen set personals bests in the 1600 meters: Oscar 4:54, Laz 4:55) and season bests in the 800 (Oscar 2:11.1, Laz :12. 6). Despite a strong headwind, Miguel continued his success in the 3200 winning the race in 10:33.3, a new personal best.

Sprinters Hunter Stewart and Quentin Moss helped add to the team success by going 1-2 in the 100 meters and Quentin winning the 200 meters. Senior Landon Bowen ran a season best 400 meters to win in a time of 54 seconds.

In the field events, Isaac Scharff placed second in shot, while Luis Castellanos placed 4th in discus. Greysen Strauss earned a fourth place tie in high jump and Hunter Stewart placed second in triple jump with a jump of 40’ 8 ½”

Collectively the Minutemen earned the team title outdistancing Hastings High School and four other teams.