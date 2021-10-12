Lexington Cross Country takes part in Central Conference 10 meet

Central 10 Conference
York Country Club, York
Minutemen:
A moderately hilly course met the runners on a beautiful fall day as teams came together for the Central Conference 10 meet. Times won’t necessarily show the stronger finishes that the Minutemaids were able to put together. Four Minutemaids were able to medal as top 15 medalists and were led by Senior Kennadi Ureste and her 6th place finish. Maddy Madeline stepped up for the maids to finish also in the top 10 with an 8th place finish. Maddy continues to get stronger and show great motivation to improve. Yovana Contreras and Kayla Barrios rounded out the team scoring with their 14th and 15th placings.
The Minutemaids were the conference team runner up and will need to step up their effort next week at Districts as they were outperformed by district foe, Northwest. The third and fourth runners will need to pack much closer to the Northwest runners to earn a trip to State.
- 6th Kennadi Ureste 21:22
- 8th Maddie Armstrong 21:39
- 14th Yovana Contreras 21:54
- 15th Kayla Barrios 22:01
- 21st Susana Calmo 22:52
- 22nd Yarely Simental 22:54
The Minutemen navigated and handled the course effectively to place eight in the top 15, though only 6 runners could count for team scores and medals. Ian Salazar had his best race of the season and rose to the occasion. He was patient in his pursuit and was able to outwork two runners that had recently beat him and earned a second place finish. It was race that helped him build more confidence heading into the championship season portion of our schedule. The Minutemen packed effectively taking the 5,th, 6th, 7th, and 8th finishes with Oscar Aguado leading the way followed by Jayden Ureste, Miguel Cruz, and Garrett Converse. Laz Adame rounded out the team with a 12th place.
Also having outstanding races included Antonio Moro and Kevin Parada, both placed in the top 12 but due to conference rules only six runners from a team can medal and score points. It shows the depth the Minutemen have and the competitiveness amongst the boys. We were not very effective with our time gap and will need to improve that going into districts to earn a chance to go to state.
The Minutemen earned their third consecutive Central 10 Conference Team Champion title outdistancing Seward by a score of 20 to 51.
- 2nd Ian Salazar 17:04
- 5th Oscar Aguado 17:20
- 6th Jayden Ureste 17:28
- 7th Miguel Cruz 17:33
- 8th Garrett Converse 17:44
- 12th Laz Adame 17:58