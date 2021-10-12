Lexington Cross Country takes part in Central Conference 10 meet

The Minutemen navigated and handled the course effectively to place eight in the top 15, though only 6 runners could count for team scores and medals. Ian Salazar had his best race of the season and rose to the occasion. He was patient in his pursuit and was able to outwork two runners that had recently beat him and earned a second place finish. It was race that helped him build more confidence heading into the championship season portion of our schedule. The Minutemen packed effectively taking the 5,th, 6th, 7th, and 8th finishes with Oscar Aguado leading the way followed by Jayden Ureste, Miguel Cruz, and Garrett Converse. Laz Adame rounded out the team with a 12th place.