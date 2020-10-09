Lexington cross country on top of conference

GRAND ISLAND – The Lexington cross country teams traveled to Grand Island as Grand Island Northwest hosted the Central 10 Conference cross country meet on Thursday, Oct. 8. The Minutemaids took conference runner-up with a team score of 45 while the Minutemen took conference champions with a score of 24.

Kennadi Ureste led the Minutemaids in the conference race as she took sixth place with a final time of 21:37.85. Close behind her, Kayla Barrios crossed the finish line in 10th place with a time of 22:01.63. To round out the top runners for Lexington Marissa Garcia and Ella Ford finished 14th and 15th, respectively. Garcia finished in 22:32.38 with Ford on her heels, 22:33.73. Janet Aguado finished in 28th place for Lexington with a time of 24:07.16, bringing up the rear for the ‘Maids.

Lexington cross country head coach Sam Jilka had some constructive criticism for the Minutemaids, as well as praise for their performance.

“We need to continue to look at our packing and placing,” Jilka wrote in an e-mail to the Clipper-Herald. “It was more effective today as the girls are learning to get out more aggressively. Our districts will be extremely tough to qualify for state so we have little room for error and need to make our packing more powerful. But overall, pleased with how they ran and how they continue to show improvement.”