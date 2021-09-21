Lexington Cross Country, Minutemen secure seven top ten finishes

Central City Invite
September 21, 2021
Minutemaids:
Susana Calmo had a season best race and helped the Minutemaids to a second place team finish. Susana had a strong mid to late race to help place 13th. Kennadi Ureste ran her most effective race of the season and was more consistent through out to place 6th for the team.
Overall we saw some improvement in time results which is encouraging. An area that needs addressed is having more aggressive and tougher finishes. Several back down to the challenge resulting in a less effective team result. We’ll continue to build on the last portion of our races to strength results.
Minutemen:
Ian Salazar, running at a steady pace throughout, led the Minutemen and pulled away for his first experience winning a high school race. He pulled away on the second half of the race, which he will need to continue to build on to be effective in highly competitive races.
The Minutemen packed very well with a 1-2-3-5-7-8-9 finish with the top 7. Our times were more effective and we are starting to learn to run efficiently with our starts and balancing our 1000 times. It was a race that will help boost some confidence but we still have a great deal of work to do when we run in hilly conditions and with even tougher competition.
Those in the top 15 medaled so Lexington had eight medalists. In addition, the Minutemen nearly pulled off a perfect score of 10 winning the team title with 11 points.
Boys:
- Ian Salazar, 1st, 16:42.81
- Garrett Converse, 2nd, 16:53.28 2
- Oscar Aguado, 3rd, 16:54.42 3
- Miguel Cruz, 5th, 17:08.18 5
- Lazaro Adame, 7th, 17:20.28 7
- Jayden Ureste, 8th, 17:25.73 8
- Kevin Parada, 9th, 17:27.22
- Alexes Rodriguez, 13th, 17:51.89
- Greg Treffer, 35th, 19:00.42
- Tyler Woody, 39th, 19:06.43
- Anthony Taracena, 42nd, 19:17.76
- Sebastian Herrera, 49th, 19:31.28
- Alex Gomez, 55th, 19:44.24
- Fernando Caballero, 58th, 19:55.65
- Gilberto Calmo, 64th, 20:05.28
- Gabe Lopez, 67th, 20:09.22
- Eduardo Duarte, 68th, 20:10.27
- Jonah Bryan, 78th, 20:52.09
- Alan Araiza, 111th, 22:45.51
- Edgar Ambriz, 134th, 25:28.72
Girls:
- Kennadi Ureste, 6th, 20:49.80
- Kayla Barrios, 11th, 21:27.21
- Susana Calmo, 13th, 21:56.27
- Yovanna Contreras, 17th, 22:09.94
- Madeline Armstrong, 19th, 22:38.58 18
- Diana Ramirez, 20th, 22:50.78 19
- Yarley Simental, 21st, 22:59.72
- McKinley Ureste, 26th, 23:43.23
- Karen Santoyo, 27th, 23:48.15
- Leticia Virgilio, 32nd, 24:20.91
- Viviana Gonzalez, 40th, 25:03.98
- Alondra Areaga, 68th, 29:31.00