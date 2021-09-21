Lexington Cross Country, Minutemen secure seven top ten finishes

Central City Invite

September 21, 2021

Minutemaids:

Susana Calmo had a season best race and helped the Minutemaids to a second place team finish. Susana had a strong mid to late race to help place 13th. Kennadi Ureste ran her most effective race of the season and was more consistent through out to place 6th for the team.

Overall we saw some improvement in time results which is encouraging. An area that needs addressed is having more aggressive and tougher finishes. Several back down to the challenge resulting in a less effective team result. We’ll continue to build on the last portion of our races to strength results.

Minutemen:

Ian Salazar, running at a steady pace throughout, led the Minutemen and pulled away for his first experience winning a high school race. He pulled away on the second half of the race, which he will need to continue to build on to be effective in highly competitive races.