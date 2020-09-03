Lexington Cross Country is back!

OVERTON – The Lexington cross country team began their season the traditional way with the Minuteman Invitational at the Overton Golf Club with good overall performances from the Minutemen and the Minutemaids. The Minuteman Invitational is focused on individual performances and is not team scored.
The Lexington Minutemaids kicked off the event and boasted two runners in the top five finishers. Kennadi Ureste finished second in the race, finishing in 21:40.29 and Kayla Barrios finished in fourth with a time of 22:16.32.
Final placements for the Minutemaids team members are as follows:
2nd – Kennadi Ureste
4th – Kayla Barrios
15th – Marissa Garcia
18th – Alexis Ureste
19th – Janet Aguado
22nd – Karen Santoyo
23rd – Ella Ford
24th – McKinley Ureste
26th – Citlali Prado
30th – Leticia Virgilio-Francisco
31st – Leslie Vasquez-Garcia
33rd – Anai Aguirre
34th – Dulce Espinoza
36th – Grace Goodwin
38th – Pamela Vasquez
41st – Sara Anaya
While the Minutemen didn’t have any runners in the top five of the boys race, they packed tighter than the ladies for four top ten finishers. Elmer SoteloMunoz led the Minutemen in sixth place with a time of 17:57.64, Miguel Cruz-Mendoza followed in eighth place in 18:03.38, Oscar Aguado completed in 18:15.83 for ninth place and Garrett Converse rounded out the top ten in 10th place with a time of 18:17.12.
Final placement for the Minutemen team members are as follows:
6th – Elmer SoteloMunoz
8th – Miguel Cruz-Mendoza
9th – Oscar Aguado
10th – Garrett Converse
14th – Antonio Moro
15th – Kevin Prada
19th – Jayden Ureste
28th – Greg Treffer
33rd – Lazaro Adame-Lopez
34th – Carter Bowen
37th – Xavi Galvan
47th – Alex Cruz
50th – Mohamed Mohamed
59th – Tyler Woody
63rd – Jonah Bryan
72nd – Eric Aguado
74th – Gilberto Calmo
78th – Carlos Prado
Lexington head coach Sam Jilka wrote in an e-mail that he hadn’t had time to process the girls results but he did have some comments for the general performance.
“Kennadi (Ureste) ran a nice race for the girls and Kayla (Barrios) was able to back her up,” Jilka wrote. “It gave us a baseline to start the season and see which areas we need to work on.”
Coach Jilka had more specific input as to the boys’ performance at the Minutemen Invite.
“They are a very determined group and hungry to improve,” Jilka began. “We are young and they will make progress. The boys have many areas to improve but they have the motivation to do it so it will be fun to see the progress as they get stronger.”
Lexington will host their Lexington Cross Country Invite on Tuesday, Sept. 8. Races will begin at Lakeside Golf Club will begin at 5:15 p.m.