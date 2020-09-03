 Skip to main content
Lexington Cross Country is back!
OVERTON – The Lexington cross country team began their season the traditional way with the Minuteman Invitational at the Overton Golf Club with good overall performances from the Minutemen and the Minutemaids. The Minuteman Invitational is focused on individual performances and is not team scored.

The Lexington Minutemaids kicked off the event and boasted two runners in the top five finishers. Kennadi Ureste finished second in the race, finishing in 21:40.29 and Kayla Barrios finished in fourth with a time of 22:16.32.

Final placements for the Minutemaids team members are as follows:

2nd – Kennadi Ureste

4th – Kayla Barrios

15th – Marissa Garcia

18th – Alexis Ureste

19th – Janet Aguado

22nd – Karen Santoyo

23rd – Ella Ford

24th – McKinley Ureste

26th – Citlali Prado

30th – Leticia Virgilio-Francisco

31st – Leslie Vasquez-Garcia

33rd – Anai Aguirre

34th – Dulce Espinoza

36th – Grace Goodwin

38th – Pamela Vasquez

41st – Sara Anaya

While the Minutemen didn’t have any runners in the top five of the boys race, they packed tighter than the ladies for four top ten finishers. Elmer SoteloMunoz led the Minutemen in sixth place with a time of 17:57.64, Miguel Cruz-Mendoza followed in eighth place in 18:03.38, Oscar Aguado completed in 18:15.83 for ninth place and Garrett Converse rounded out the top ten in 10th place with a time of 18:17.12.

Final placement for the Minutemen team members are as follows:

6th – Elmer SoteloMunoz

8th – Miguel Cruz-Mendoza

9th – Oscar Aguado

10th – Garrett Converse

14th – Antonio Moro

15th – Kevin Prada

19th – Jayden Ureste

28th – Greg Treffer

33rd – Lazaro Adame-Lopez

34th – Carter Bowen

37th – Xavi Galvan

47th – Alex Cruz

50th – Mohamed Mohamed

59th – Tyler Woody

63rd – Jonah Bryan

72nd – Eric Aguado

74th – Gilberto Calmo

78th – Carlos Prado

Lexington head coach Sam Jilka wrote in an e-mail that he hadn’t had time to process the girls results but he did have some comments for the general performance.

“Kennadi (Ureste) ran a nice race for the girls and Kayla (Barrios) was able to back her up,” Jilka wrote. “It gave us a baseline to start the season and see which areas we need to work on.”

Coach Jilka had more specific input as to the boys’ performance at the Minutemen Invite.

“They are a very determined group and hungry to improve,” Jilka began. “We are young and they will make progress. The boys have many areas to improve but they have the motivation to do it so it will be fun to see the progress as they get stronger.”

Lexington will host their Lexington Cross Country Invite on Tuesday, Sept. 8. Races will begin at Lakeside Golf Club will begin at 5:15 p.m.

