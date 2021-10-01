Lexington Cross Country at UNK Invite

The Minutemaids struggled with their races and let the heat and discomfort dictate their races. We were less concerned with times due to the heat but expected better determination. It is hard to compete in the heat after having cooler weather, but one has to adjust.

In comparing to athletes that we had recently out performed, we were definitely out-performed. We’ll learn from it and try to get stronger and show that we are more effective in our racing. We competed well on Saturday and so we can compare the two races, sort out why we were lacking in the drive we typically have and address it to be stronger at our next race. Yovanna Contreras, a freshman, showed some strength in her run and ran a stronger last thousand compared to her last race so that was encouraging to see. The girls have their work cut out for them as our district will be very tough and little room for error.