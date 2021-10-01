Lexington Cross Country at UNK Invite

UNK Invite Class B
Hot conditions and low winds made for an additional challenge for runners competing at the University of Nebraska Kearney Invite. Our team goals going in to the meet, especially coming off solid racing on Saturday was to keep it simple, run a stronger second half-of-the-race, and stay competitive.
The Minutemaids struggled with their races and let the heat and discomfort dictate their races. We were less concerned with times due to the heat but expected better determination. It is hard to compete in the heat after having cooler weather, but one has to adjust.
In comparing to athletes that we had recently out performed, we were definitely out-performed. We’ll learn from it and try to get stronger and show that we are more effective in our racing. We competed well on Saturday and so we can compare the two races, sort out why we were lacking in the drive we typically have and address it to be stronger at our next race. Yovanna Contreras, a freshman, showed some strength in her run and ran a stronger last thousand compared to her last race so that was encouraging to see. The girls have their work cut out for them as our district will be very tough and little room for error.
(The Minutemaids placed 12th out of 20)
Minutemen:
The Minutemen ran smarter races and eased into their pace to allow for stronger finishes. The packing was solid as we had four in the top ten with a 4-6-7-10 placing. Despite our times being off, they were determined to show their ability despite the heat and from racing on Saturday. Jayden Ureste once again stepped up to help lead the Minutemen and had a solid finish to help him place fourth. Teammates Oscar Aguado and Ian Salazar kept the pace and pack to finish 6th and 7th respectively. Running one of his better races of the season, Miguel Cruz hammered away to earn a 10th place medal. Rounding out the top 20 medalists were Garrett Converse (19th) and Laz Adame (20th).
The Minutemen still have areas to work on to be consistent but they are eager to learn and improve. The determination and hunger continues to develop and help fuel the team.
Team-wise the Minutemen won the invite with a score of 27 while Omaha Skutt was second with a score of 74.
Girls:
- Kennadi Ureste, 22:36, 41st
- Yovana Contrares, 23:18, 57th
- Susana Calmo, 23:22, 60th
- Kayla Barrios, 23:32, 64th
- Maddy Armstrong, 24:04, 80th
- Yarely Simental, 25:03, 100th
- Karen Santoyo, 25:26, 104th
- Diana Ramirez, 25:32, 107th
- Leticia Virgilio, 26:20, 123rd
- McKinley Ureste, 27:34, 133rd
- Viviana Gonzalez, 30:26, 161st
- Katherine Martinez, 32:21, 163rd
- Ineida Corado, 33:11, 167th
- Alondra Areaga, 34:58, 172nd
Boys:
- Jayden Ureste, 17:33, 4th
- Oscar Aguado, 17:34.8, 6th
- Ian Salazar, 17:35.5, 7th
- Miguel Cruz, 17:49, 10th
- Garrett Converse, 18:03.4, 19th
- Lazaro Adame, 18:03.7, 20th
- Kevin Parada, 18:54, 36th
- Greg Treffer, 19:41, 61st
- Carter Bowen, 19:44, 64th
- Sebastian Herrera, 19:50, 70th
- Alex Gomez, 19:51, 71st
- Tyler Woody, 20:12, 86th
- Anthony Taracena, 20:26, 100th
- Antonio Moro, 20:30, 102nd
- Fernando Caballero, 21:17, 126th
- Eduardo Duarte, 21:47, 144th
- Jonah Bryan, 22:06, 153rd
- Gabe Lopez, 22:45, 170th
- Carlos Lopez, 22:51, 173rd
- Gilberto Calmo, 23:23, 181st
- Alan Araiza, 24:05, 188th
- Edgar Ambriz, 27:52, 209th
- Christian Burton, 28:00, 210th