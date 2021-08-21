Lexington Cross Country 2021 preview

Class B

Central 10 Conference

Minutemaids:

Outlook: The Minutemaids will be led by seniors Kennadi Ureste and Kayla Barrios will be seeking to return to the state competition and improve on their tenth place team placing in 2020. Kennadi and Kayla have been state qualifiers for the past three years and were state medalists in 2019. An additional returning state qualifier is sophomore Ella Ford. The Minutemaid will need to rely on some newcomers to assist in the team development but have some promising prospects. A group of girls put in a strong summer training routine which has helped establish their base leading into the season.

Returning letter winners: Kayla Barrios, Senior - 3 time letter winner, 3 time state qualifier, state medalist in 2019, 10th; Kennadi Ureste, Junior - 3 time letter winner, 3 time state qualifier, state medalist in 2019, 13th; Ella Ford, Sophomore - state qualifier in 2021.

Minutemen: