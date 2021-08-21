Lexington Cross Country 2021 preview

Class B
Central 10 Conference
Minutemaids:
Outlook: The Minutemaids will be led by seniors Kennadi Ureste and Kayla Barrios will be seeking to return to the state competition and improve on their tenth place team placing in 2020. Kennadi and Kayla have been state qualifiers for the past three years and were state medalists in 2019. An additional returning state qualifier is sophomore Ella Ford. The Minutemaid will need to rely on some newcomers to assist in the team development but have some promising prospects. A group of girls put in a strong summer training routine which has helped establish their base leading into the season.
Returning letter winners: Kayla Barrios, Senior - 3 time letter winner, 3 time state qualifier, state medalist in 2019, 10th; Kennadi Ureste, Junior - 3 time letter winner, 3 time state qualifier, state medalist in 2019, 13th; Ella Ford, Sophomore - state qualifier in 2021.
Minutemen:
Outlook: A hungry, eager group of dedicated runners are excitedly approaching the 2021 season coming off a solid summer training base. The guys are anxious to get to more challenging workouts to help improve their abilities and in the meantime are guiding and conditioning their younger teammates on the team standards of excellence. The Minutemen are aiming to use their Class B State Runner Up achievement in 2021, their fourth consecutive honor, to springboard towards a successful season. Each season offers new opportunities and the boys will need to be patient, self-disciplined, and focused in the process.
A depth of talent is returning and makes for exciting opportunities. Returning letter winners and state qualifiers include Senior Garrett Converse, Juniors Antonio Moro, Kevin Parada, and Oscar Aguado, as well as the talented sophomores, Laz Adame and Miguel Cruz. Add to that mix sophomore Ian Salazar who was a state medalist in the 3200 meters at the 2020 State Track Meet.
Returning letter winners: Garrett Converse, Senior - state qualifier in 2019, 2020, member of state runner up team in 2019, 2020.
All of these are returning state qualifiers in 2020, member of state runner up team in 2020:
Antonio Moro, Junior; Kevin Parada, Junior; Oscar Aguado, Junior; Laz Adame, Sophomore; Miguel Cruz, Sophomore.
2021 Roster
Coach: Sam Jilka, Lexington High School Teacher
Assistant Coach: Jose Monrroy, Lexington Middle School Counselor
Minutemaids:
Seniors:
Kayla Barrios
Dulce Espinoza
Kennadi Ureste
Leticia Virgilio
Juniors:
Ineida Corado
Karen Santoyo
Sophomores:
Maddi Armstrong
Alondra Arreaga
Susana Calmo
Ella Ford
Katherine Martinez
McKinley Ureste
Freshmen:
Yovanna Contreras
Viviana Gonzalez
Diana Ramirez
Yarley Simental
Miriam Tercero
Minutemen:
Seniors:
Garrett Converse
Alex Gomez
Greg Treffer
Tyler Woody
Juniors:
Oscar Aguado
Antonio Moro
Kevin Parada
Carlos Prado
Jayden Ureste
Sophomores:
Lazaro Adame
Carter Bowen
Jonah Bryan
Gilberto Calmo
Miguel Cruz
Sebastian Herrera
Jante Miller
Alexes Rodriguez
Ian Salazar
Anthony Taracena
Freshmen:
Edgar Ambriz
Alan Araiza
Christian Burton
Fernando Caballero
Eduardo Duarte
Jose Antonio Espinoza
Jesus Mercado
Carlos Lopez
Gabe Lopez
2021 Schedule
Thursday, Sept. 2
Minuteman Invitational - 5 p.m. (Overton Golf Course)
Tuesday, Sept. 7
Lexington Invitational 5:15 p.m. (Lakeside Country Club)
Friday, Sept. 10
@ Kearney Invite 3 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 16
@ Central City 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
JV @ Grand Island 4 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 25
Rim Rock Classic @ Lawrence, KS 8 a.m.
Monday, Sept. 27
@ UNK 2:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 30
@ Gothenburg 4 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 7
Central 10 @ York 4 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 14
Districts @ Ogallala 4 p.m. MST
Friday, Oct. 22
State @ Kearney 12 p.m.