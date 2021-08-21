 Skip to main content
Lexington Cross Country 2021 preview
Lexington Cross Country 2021 preview

Class B

Central 10 Conference

Minutemaids:

Outlook: The Minutemaids will be led by seniors Kennadi Ureste and Kayla Barrios will be seeking to return to the state competition and improve on their tenth place team placing in 2020. Kennadi and Kayla have been state qualifiers for the past three years and were state medalists in 2019. An additional returning state qualifier is sophomore Ella Ford. The Minutemaid will need to rely on some newcomers to assist in the team development but have some promising prospects. A group of girls put in a strong summer training routine which has helped establish their base leading into the season.

Returning letter winners: Kayla Barrios, Senior - 3 time letter winner, 3 time state qualifier, state medalist in 2019, 10th; Kennadi Ureste, Junior - 3 time letter winner, 3 time state qualifier, state medalist in 2019, 13th; Ella Ford, Sophomore - state qualifier in 2021.

Minutemen:

Outlook: A hungry, eager group of dedicated runners are excitedly approaching the 2021 season coming off a solid summer training base. The guys are anxious to get to more challenging workouts to help improve their abilities and in the meantime are guiding and conditioning their younger teammates on the team standards of excellence. The Minutemen are aiming to use their Class B State Runner Up achievement in 2021, their fourth consecutive honor, to springboard towards a successful season. Each season offers new opportunities and the boys will need to be patient, self-disciplined, and focused in the process.

A depth of talent is returning and makes for exciting opportunities. Returning letter winners and state qualifiers include Senior Garrett Converse, Juniors Antonio Moro, Kevin Parada, and Oscar Aguado, as well as the talented sophomores, Laz Adame and Miguel Cruz. Add to that mix sophomore Ian Salazar who was a state medalist in the 3200 meters at the 2020 State Track Meet.

Returning letter winners: Garrett Converse, Senior - state qualifier in 2019, 2020, member of state runner up team in 2019, 2020.

All of these are returning state qualifiers in 2020, member of state runner up team in 2020:

Antonio Moro, Junior; Kevin Parada, Junior; Oscar Aguado, Junior; Laz Adame, Sophomore; Miguel Cruz, Sophomore.

2021 Roster

Coach: Sam Jilka, Lexington High School Teacher

Assistant Coach: Jose Monrroy, Lexington Middle School Counselor

Minutemaids:

Seniors:

Kayla Barrios

Dulce Espinoza

Kennadi Ureste

Leticia Virgilio

Juniors:

Ineida Corado

Karen Santoyo

Sophomores:

Maddi Armstrong

Alondra Arreaga

Susana Calmo

Ella Ford

Katherine Martinez

McKinley Ureste

Freshmen:

Yovanna Contreras

Viviana Gonzalez

Diana Ramirez

Yarley Simental

Miriam Tercero

Minutemen:

Seniors:

Garrett Converse

Alex Gomez

Greg Treffer

Tyler Woody

Juniors:

Oscar Aguado

Antonio Moro

Kevin Parada

Carlos Prado

Jayden Ureste

Sophomores:

Lazaro Adame

Carter Bowen

Jonah Bryan

Gilberto Calmo

Miguel Cruz

Sebastian Herrera

Jante Miller

Alexes Rodriguez

Ian Salazar

Anthony Taracena

Freshmen:

Edgar Ambriz

Alan Araiza

Christian Burton

Fernando Caballero

Eduardo Duarte

Jose Antonio Espinoza

Jesus Mercado

Carlos Lopez

Gabe Lopez

2021 Schedule

Thursday, Sept. 2

Minuteman Invitational - 5 p.m. (Overton Golf Course)

Tuesday, Sept. 7

Lexington Invitational 5:15 p.m. (Lakeside Country Club)

Friday, Sept. 10

@ Kearney Invite 3 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 16

@ Central City 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 21

JV @ Grand Island 4 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Rim Rock Classic @ Lawrence, KS 8 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 27

@ UNK 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 30

@ Gothenburg 4 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 7

Central 10 @ York 4 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 14

Districts @ Ogallala 4 p.m. MST

Friday, Oct. 22

State @ Kearney 12 p.m.

