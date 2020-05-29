LEXINGTON - Lexington High School cross country and track and field coach, Sam Jilka, has been honored with an award from the Central Conference, as the 2019-2020 Male Coach of the Year.
Coach Jilka’s resume and list of accomplishments is long, but recently he has guided Lexington’s Boys Track Team to a State Championship (2019), and The Lexington Boys Cross Country Team to a Central Conference Championship (Lexington’s first ever), and a State Runner Up Finish (2019). He has led his teams to multiple State Championships and Multiple Runner up Finishes in his tenure. Even with all of his coaching successes, he takes more pride in the relationships he builds with his athletes, and the bonds they build with each other than anything else.
