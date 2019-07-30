LINCOLN – The Lexington High School Cheerleaders took a trip to Lincoln for the Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA) Cheer Camp held at University of Nebraska Lincoln. The LHS Girls took many honors from the camp, including some chosen by fellow cheer teams.
Lexington Cheerleaders took home all superiors from the camp competitions as well as two first place trophies, a second place trophy and the leadership award. Other awards included three All-American awards and four pin-it awards.
The Leadership award is given to the team other team members voted they would want to join. They also won the highly sought “Top Banana,” an award considered to be the physical embodiment of what it means to attend a UAC Camp by demonstrating qualities of leadership, spirit and ability to work hard while having fun.
The Clipper-Herald staff congratulates the LHS Cheerleaders on their accomplishments and look forward to seeing their success this year.
