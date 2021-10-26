Lexington boys win Class B state cross country

Kearney Country Club
Friday, Oct. 22, 2021
A beautiful fall day, with the temperature in the mid 70s, greeted the runners at the Kearney Country Club golf course. Though temperatures began to warm later in the day it created a near-perfect day for the runners and spectators.
The Minutemaids aimed to rise to the occasion as they took the course led by seniors Kennadi Ureste and Kayla Barrios who were running their fourth consecutive State race, yet their final race of their Lexington Cross Country careers. Both got out to a strong start and struggled slight mid-race in the hills but then came on strong for their finishes. Kennadi placed 17th, just shy of medaling in a time of 21:01 and Kayla in 21st place in a time of 21:15. Sophomore Maddy Armstrong ran another solid race placing 21:24 showing her promise to help lead the Minutemaids in the future. In addition, Susana Calmo got out to a fast start and ran one her best season races in a time of 21:38 placing 32nd. Gaining valuable experience were freshmen Yovana Contreras running in a time of 22:10 and Yarely Simental (56th) in a time of 23:23.
Collectively the Minutemaids were 6th as a team and only 4 points shy of earning 3rd place. It was a solid team effort by the Maids to finish their season.
“The wolf on top of the mountain is not as hungry as the wolf climbing the mountain.” This quote was the focus and motivation for the motivation for the Minutemen as they prepared for their State cross country meet. The intent was to focus on the hunger to get better as a team and outwork other teams, namely Omaha Skutt Catholic who had won the state title the past four years. In addition, the Minutemen, who had been state-runner up the past four years, were eager to flip the script.
Not to disappoint the Minutemen rose to the occasion, packed strongly and slipped by the Omaha Skutt team. Junior Oscar Aguado and Ian Salazar helped lead the Minutemen with their 6th and 7th (team-score) place finishes respectively in times of 16:57.1 and 16.57.56.
Jayden Ureste was right behind in a time of 17:00 placing 10th and Miguel Cruz plaing 12th in a time of 17:10. The Minutemen were solid in their packing through the two thousand meter mark and began to make their move through the rolling hills. They continued to purse effectively and set their positions prior to the finishes. Perhaps struggling some on the final 100 meters, the Minutemen were still able to hold off the Skutt runners. Senior Garrett Converse, completed his season and career with a 18th place in a time of 17:22 and Laz Adame was 19th in a time of 17:28.
The Minutemen had four medalists (first four runners placing for Lexington) for the first time in LHS history and earned the fifth team State title in the Lexington Cross Country program.