Lexington boys win Class B state cross country

Kearney Country Club

Friday, Oct. 22, 2021

A beautiful fall day, with the temperature in the mid 70s, greeted the runners at the Kearney Country Club golf course. Though temperatures began to warm later in the day it created a near-perfect day for the runners and spectators.

The Minutemaids aimed to rise to the occasion as they took the course led by seniors Kennadi Ureste and Kayla Barrios who were running their fourth consecutive State race, yet their final race of their Lexington Cross Country careers. Both got out to a strong start and struggled slight mid-race in the hills but then came on strong for their finishes. Kennadi placed 17th, just shy of medaling in a time of 21:01 and Kayla in 21st place in a time of 21:15. Sophomore Maddy Armstrong ran another solid race placing 21:24 showing her promise to help lead the Minutemaids in the future. In addition, Susana Calmo got out to a fast start and ran one her best season races in a time of 21:38 placing 32nd. Gaining valuable experience were freshmen Yovana Contreras running in a time of 22:10 and Yarely Simental (56th) in a time of 23:23.

Collectively the Minutemaids were 6th as a team and only 4 points shy of earning 3rd place. It was a solid team effort by the Maids to finish their season.