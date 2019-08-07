LEXINGTON – LHS Minutemen Soccer coach Jess McHargue has been awarded the United Soccer Coaches “Small School” Coach of the Year for the state of Nebraska. Coach McHargue led the spring 2019 Minutemen to the state tournament. Under McHargue’s direction, the boys in orange and black defeated Omaha Roncalli Catholic in the first round, 4-1. They advanced to face the 2019 state runner-up Columbus in the second round and lost, 1-2. The Minutemen ended the 2019 season with a record of 14-3.
The Lexington Clipper-Herald staff extends their congratulations to Coach Jess McHargue, to 2019 Minutemen soccer team and Lexington High School for earning the honor.
