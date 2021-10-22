Lexington boys hungry to reach the mountaintop

Jilka said running in a group, the Minutemen help each other and to much better.

“What we’ve been concentrating on is keeping that pack together. It’s being together and getting into a flow,” he said. “How do you create that synergy within the group. ... You have to work together — be hungry to do a little bit better.”

Throughout the year, the leader of the Lexington pack has been a revolving door. Jayden Ureste, Ian Salazar-Molina and Oscar Aguado-Mendez have taken their turn at the front. Senior Garrett Converse has been close, Jilka said, and he is the only one of the four that ran at state last year, even though the other three were “part of the group we were training” for the state meet.

Aguado-Mendez led the team at the district meet where Lexington swept the top three places and had six in the top nine.

Omaha Skutt did even better at its district, sweeping the top six places. However, in a head-to-head race at the UNK Invitational, Lexington won easily as Skutt was without one of its top runners.

“The kids were excited to win that meet,” Jilka said. “It showed them that this is what made us successful last time, so we don’t need to tweak too much.”

Lexington’s girls also qualified as a team, finishing second in the district meet, placing three in the top 11.