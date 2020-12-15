Lexington boys earn win over Holdrege

LEXINGTON - The Lexington boys and girls basketball teams swapped times on Friday, Dec. 11 when they hosted the Holdrege Dusters on Coach Carpenter Court. The Minutemen opened the night with a 60-49 win over Holdrege and the Minutemaids fell in the follow-up game, 36-49.
The Minutemen took a large, early lead out of the gate, putting up 11 points over the Dusters’ two. The Holdrege boys were able to level the playing field before the end of the quarter, but the Minutemen led at the start of the second quarter, 13-11. Lexington dug in and held the Dusters in the remainder of the half and put 20 points on the scoreboard over nine points for Holdrege, giving the Minutemen a 33-20 lead.
Lexington edged the Dusters after the half, 12-11, but Holdrege outscored the Minutemen in the final quarter, 18-15. The Dusters’ effort wasn’t strong enough and the Lexington boys took the win, 60-49.
Top scoring players in the Lexington/Holdrege boys game included Isaac Scharff with eight points, Kaden West with 12 and Austin Friedrichsen with 19 points.
“I think our effort was 100 times better than it was on Tuesday night,” said Lexington head coach Zach Jones after the game, referring to their 47-51 loss to Minden earlier in the week. “We were disappointed in the way we came out on Tuesday, so the first thing I was looking for was the effort. They gave it to us, we played hard, we had good shots, and we took care of the rebounding and limited them to one shot. I’m extremely happy with our effort tonight.”
When asked how the win would influence the coming games for the Minutemen, Jones had a quick answer.
“Confidence,” Jones said with finality. “Our kids needed confidence. They don’t have a lot of experience and we’re going to have some tough games, coming up. We’re talking about getting just a little bit better each day because our schedule is going to get tough. If we don’t get better there’s going to be some rough nights for us. I just want our guys to come in with a great attitude every day and work hard. If we do, good things are going to happen.”
The Lexington Minutemaids lost their game with the lady Dusters in the beginning and end of the game, but battled with the Holdrege girls in the thick of the game. Holdrege put 12 points on the board over the Minutemaids in the first quarter, but the Lexington girls stayed with the dusters in the second and third quarters, going 12-10 and 11-13, respectively. This put the Minutemaids behind by just five points at the start of the final quarter, 30-35.
Holdrege found their path to the rim and were able to score 14 points over the Minutemaids’ six in the final minutes and Lexington took a loss to the conference foe on home court, 36-49.
The Lexington basketball teams followed their Friday games with a trip to York on Saturday, Dec. 12. The Minutemaids fell to the York girls, 45-75, and the Minutemen took a loss to the Dukes, 23-37.
The Minutemaids will be on the road on Friday, Dec. 18 when they travel to Grand Island Northwest to take on the Vikings at 7:15 p.m. The Minutemen will be on home court again on Saturday, Dec. 19 when they host Schuyler at 3:45 p.m.
