Lexington boys earn win over Holdrege

When asked how the win would influence the coming games for the Minutemen, Jones had a quick answer.

“Confidence,” Jones said with finality. “Our kids needed confidence. They don’t have a lot of experience and we’re going to have some tough games, coming up. We’re talking about getting just a little bit better each day because our schedule is going to get tough. If we don’t get better there’s going to be some rough nights for us. I just want our guys to come in with a great attitude every day and work hard. If we do, good things are going to happen.”

The Lexington Minutemaids lost their game with the lady Dusters in the beginning and end of the game, but battled with the Holdrege girls in the thick of the game. Holdrege put 12 points on the board over the Minutemaids in the first quarter, but the Lexington girls stayed with the dusters in the second and third quarters, going 12-10 and 11-13, respectively. This put the Minutemaids behind by just five points at the start of the final quarter, 30-35.

Holdrege found their path to the rim and were able to score 14 points over the Minutemaids’ six in the final minutes and Lexington took a loss to the conference foe on home court, 36-49.