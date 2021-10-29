Lexington Boys Cross Country team reaches the mountain top, claims state championship

LEXINGTON — “The wolf on the top of the mountain is not as hungry as the wolf climbing the mountain,” this was the Lexington Boys Cross Country team’s mantra late in the season as they prepared for the State Cross Country meet.
Indeed, the Minutemen had reason to be hungry, for the past four years Omaha Skutt Catholic had won the state title while Lexington had been the state-runner up those four years.
Cross Country Coach Sam Jilka said his team was eager to flip the script.
The work toward the state title started well before this season, Jilka said each season is unique and each group of students create a different team. Last year there were many younger students on the team.
This year the boys team had a “hunger” and willingness to try, Jilka said, but he did note they lost some core leadership from last year. He said at the start of the season the team struggled at times with many students trying to step up into leadership roles.
Jilka had the team instead focus on one or two voices so they could stay unified while running. One of those leaders was junior Oscar Aguado, who Jilka said could internalize their timing and help keep the group on pace. He said this helped make them precise and consistent.
The team was strong because of the relationships they had built with one another, Jilka said. Perhaps fortuitously several members of the boys team had been a part of a Lexington Middle School cross country champion team.
He said the group was ambitious to achieve this season.
This year Jilka said the team was able to focus on pack running due to their depth. He said they had three different performance leaders they could count on. He said this added a different dimension to the team, he added he was grateful for the entire team for being willing to learn this season.
He said it took four or five meets to figure out their system. Jilka said Aguado could help others find the pace during meets.
When asked about the wolf and the mountain quote, Jilka said it was their mantra heading into state. To beat Omaha Skutt, they had to outwork them and have the desire and intent to do so.
Omaha Skutt could be seen as the wolf coming down the mountain top, having already experienced several state titles, Lexington was the wolf going up, hungry to reach the summit at last.
Jilka said it was up to the team to find the drive in themselves, release it and make it happen on the course. He said the team was stronger for it after they internalized the mantra and were willing to share the conviction with others.
On Oct. 22, the boys team took part in the State Cross Country meet at the Kearney Country Club Golf Course.
The Minutemen were able to rise to the occasion, packed strongly and were able to slip by the Omaha Skutt runners. They were a solid pack through the two thousand meter mark and began to make their move through the rolling hills of the course.
They continued to pursue effectively and set their positions prior to the finish. Jilka said the team struggled some in the final 100 meters, but the Minutemen were still able to hold off the Skutt runners.
Aguado and Ian Salazar helped lead the team with their 6th and 7th (team-score) place finishes respectively, with times of 16:57.1 and 16:57.56.
Jayden Ureste was right behind them with a place of 17:00 and placed 10th, Miguel Cruz was following and placed 12th with a time of 17:10.
Senior Garret Converse completed his season and career with an 18th place finish and a time of 17:22 and Laz Adams was 19th with a time of 17:28.
The Minutemen had four medalists (first four runners) placing for Lexington in the first time in Lexington High School history and earned the fifth state title in the history of the Lexington Cross Country program.
Jilka said of the medalists, it showed their win was not a fluke, but they had worked hard and deserved the win. He had told the team to avoid a, “race of regret,” by taking risks and giving it their all.
In the end Jilka said to the team, “all I can ask is that you give your best.”
As a coach, Jilka said it was fun to watch the team earn this achievement, he noted it is always gratifying to see them invest and get this recognition. He said athletics can be a force to drive students to do better, not just in the sport but as an overall person.
Jilka had told the team to, “script their legacy.” He asked the students what did you learn and how do they grow as a person. He said they can go on to explore their talents and use them to be better people in the world.
The Minutemen have reached the summit of the mountain, with a state title to show for it.