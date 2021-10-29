Lexington Boys Cross Country team reaches the mountain top, claims state championship

He said the group was ambitious to achieve this season.

This year Jilka said the team was able to focus on pack running due to their depth. He said they had three different performance leaders they could count on. He said this added a different dimension to the team, he added he was grateful for the entire team for being willing to learn this season.

He said it took four or five meets to figure out their system. Jilka said Aguado could help others find the pace during meets.

When asked about the wolf and the mountain quote, Jilka said it was their mantra heading into state. To beat Omaha Skutt, they had to outwork them and have the desire and intent to do so.

Omaha Skutt could be seen as the wolf coming down the mountain top, having already experienced several state titles, Lexington was the wolf going up, hungry to reach the summit at last.

Jilka said it was up to the team to find the drive in themselves, release it and make it happen on the course. He said the team was stronger for it after they internalized the mantra and were willing to share the conviction with others.

On Oct. 22, the boys team took part in the State Cross Country meet at the Kearney Country Club Golf Course.