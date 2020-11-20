Lexington boys and girls prepare for wrestling

“Between our schedule, our practices and our coaching staff making sure they improve in areas they’re weak, that’s where we succeed in getting to that number,” Coach Degenhardt elaborated. “For the most part, the ones that are getting to that point are the ones putting in the extra work and working their tails off all season.”

Another big change this year may be a little more subdued than most had hoped. The NSAA has recognized girls wrestling on a provisional basis for the 2020-2021 season, but COVID-19 may have made the first season more difficult for girls wrestling to get rolling like fans had hoped.

“On a normal year, they probably would have had a girls division,” Degenhardt said of how girls wrestling would have been expected to work. “I know that a lot of those tournaments have been cancelled, along with JV, because they just want to make sure that varsity gets the matches first. I know there are going to be some girls-only tournaments. Schuyler is going to run girls and JV on Friday night and varsity on Saturday.”

Much of the girls’ first season is still shrouded in uncertainty. For example, the weight classes for girls wrestling are yet to be announced until a hydration assessment for all wrestlers has been examined.