Lexington Bowling is going to state
Lexington Bowling is going to state

LEXINGTON - The LHS bowling teams made some history of their own on Monday, Feb. 1 when, in their inaugural season, both teams took their District Championships to qualify for the state tournament, while also qualifying eight individual bowlers for the individual championships next week.  

The Minutemaids overall score of 2656 blew away the second place Ogallala girls, who scored 2163, while the Minutemen scored 2664 total over the second-place Indians with 2354.

Individual qualifying Minutemaids included Taya Berry, Cordelia Harbison, Cassie Galvan, Mckinna Moats and Daisy Gomez.  Qualifying individuals for the Minutemen included Alex Gomez, Chayse Nelson and Kenneth Garcia.

The Individual State Championships will be held in Lincoln at Sun Valley Lanes on Monday, Feb. 8 while the Team Championships will be on Feb. 9-10, also at Sun Valley Lanes.

 

