Lexington bowling bags two wins

LEXINGTON – Thunder rolled from the lanes at Strike and Spare in Lexington on Monday, Jan. 18 when the Lexington Minutemen and Minutemaids hosted the Ogallala Indians for an NSAA bowling dual. The Minutemen took the win over Ogallala, 19-2 and the Minutemaids also earned a 19-2 win over the lady Indians.

The Minutemen earned their win with a game one total pinfall of 671 to Ogallala’s 464. In game two, Lexington topped the Indians, 588 over 487. Sophomore Adrian Galvan had a high game of 183 for the Lexington boys while sophomore Kenneth Garcia led the boys with a 166 and a 158.

In pinfall total, the Minutemaids dealt even more damage to Ogallala than the Lexington boys. In game one the ‘Maids knocked 700 pins to the Indians’ 481 and took game two with 645 pins over Ogallala’s 415. Minutemaids junior Taya Berry was one of Lexington’s leaders, bowling a 185 and a 148, while freshman Daisy Gomez bowled a 147 and 155.

The Lexington High School bowling teams have one more event before districts when they travel to Westbrook Lanes in Columbus on Monday, Jan. 25 for a double dual at 1 p.m. The Minutemaids and the Minutemen will host their district tournament on Monday, Feb. 1 at Strike and Spare. District meet competition is set to begin at 10 a.m.