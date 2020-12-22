Lexington basketball takes two losses

‘Maids fall to Northwest, 35-51; Minutemen fall to Schuyler, 31-35

LEXINGTON – The Lexington Basketball teams split nights for their games this weekend as the Minutemaids traveled alone to Grand Island Northwest to face the Vikings on Friday and the Schuyler girls were unable to play on Saturday. The Minutemaids took a loss in Grand Island, 35-51, while the Minutemen took a loss to the Warriors on Saturday, Dec. 19, 31-35.

While the Minutemaids took advantage of 15 fouls from the Vikings on Friday, Dec. 18, their 92 percent at the charity stripe wasn’t enough to keep them with the conference foe in the loss. Lexington shooters scored 12 of their 13 free-throw attempts but were only able to score on 11 of their 40 shots in the game.

The Northwest girls took control of the first half and edged the Minutemaids, 8-10 in the first quarter and extended their lead significantly in the second, 6-14. Trailing by 10 at the half, the Minutemaids began the third quarter, 14-24.

The Northwest girls gradually pulled away in the second half, scoring 27 points over the Minutemaids’ 21 in the last two quarters, and the Minutemaids fell, 35-51.