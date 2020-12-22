Lexington basketball takes two losses

‘Maids fall to Northwest, 35-51; Minutemen fall to Schuyler, 31-35
LEXINGTON – The Lexington Basketball teams split nights for their games this weekend as the Minutemaids traveled alone to Grand Island Northwest to face the Vikings on Friday and the Schuyler girls were unable to play on Saturday. The Minutemaids took a loss in Grand Island, 35-51, while the Minutemen took a loss to the Warriors on Saturday, Dec. 19, 31-35.
While the Minutemaids took advantage of 15 fouls from the Vikings on Friday, Dec. 18, their 92 percent at the charity stripe wasn’t enough to keep them with the conference foe in the loss. Lexington shooters scored 12 of their 13 free-throw attempts but were only able to score on 11 of their 40 shots in the game.
The Northwest girls took control of the first half and edged the Minutemaids, 8-10 in the first quarter and extended their lead significantly in the second, 6-14. Trailing by 10 at the half, the Minutemaids began the third quarter, 14-24.
The Northwest girls gradually pulled away in the second half, scoring 27 points over the Minutemaids’ 21 in the last two quarters, and the Minutemaids fell, 35-51.
Lexington girls head coach Robb Koerting had stated earlier this season that he had jokingly told one of his team captains, Sarah Treffer, that he needed 20 points from her in each game. Joking or not, she upheld the expectation and scored 20 of Lexington’s 35 points in Friday’s game, seven of which were from the free throw line where she went 100 percent. Kalli Sutton was responsible to seven more points for the Minutemaids, scoring three of four points at the free throw line. Klair Fagot scored both of her free throws for two more points.
The Minutemen had an explosive start to their game on Saturday, putting 10 points on the board over Schuyler's three in the first quarter. Schuyler came back in the second quarter scoring 15 points over Lexington’s 11 and the Minutemen led, 21-18, at half time.
The Lexington boys were defeated in the second half, having scored eight points in the third quarter and just two points in the fourth, while Schuyler put up 12 in the third and five points in the final. Schuyler had overcome the deficit and took a win at the final buzzer, 31-35.
Top scoring players for the Minutemen included Kaden West with 11 points and Austin Friedrichsen with nine points.
The Minutemaids and Minutemen begin a stretch of their schedule on the road and will travel together on Tuesday, Dec. 29 for the Hastings Holiday Basketball Tournament.