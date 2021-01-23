Lexington basketball splits games at Cozad

COZAD - Lexington Basketball took the short trip down highway 30 to meet with the Cozad Haymakers at the barn on Thursday, Jan. 21. Both games ran close from tip-off to the final buzzer, but the teams ultimately split the night. The Minutemaids fell to the Cozad girls in a close loss, 40-44, while the Minutemen broke their drought, earning a win over the Haymakers with a narrow 33-30 finish.

Top scoring players for the Lexington Minutemaids in the game with Cozad included Mia Rowe with nine points, Kalli Sutton with 10 and Sarah Treffer led with 15 points.

Scoring was shared across the lady Haymaker line-up with Reagan Armagost, Tayler Chytka, Megan Dyer each scoring six points, Karyn Burkholder scored seven and Biz Tvrdy led the Cozad girls with 15 points.

Top scorers for the Lexington Minutemen in their win over Cozad included Anthony Rodriguez with four points, Kaden West with five points and Austin Friedrichsen led the Minutemen with 20 of his team’s 33 points.

Leading scorers for the Haymakers included Paul Cole with four points, Jacob Engel with six and Jacob Weatherly led with 13 points.