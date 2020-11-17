Lexington Basketball: Preparing for 2020-’21

“When you lose seven of your top eight players there’s always going to be concern about your lack of experience, especially when your junior and senior classes are pretty small in numbers,” Jones said of the roster for the 2020-2021 season. “Whenever you lose 85 to 90 percent of your scoring, the top two scorers in school history, you know you’re going to have to play a little different and you’re going to have to do different things to win. If these guys are willing to do that, I think we’ll still be competitive.”

Varsity teams are typically senior-heavy and peppered with juniors. The Minutemen, this year, will have to reach into their sophomore bench to supplement the smaller upper-classmen groups.

“Our sophomores are going to have to play,” Jones said with conviction. “We have seven sophomores coming back who are going to have to step-up into some big roles for us because we don’t have a lot of juniors and seniors. I’m confident in them. We’ve had several kids work really hard and improve. How that shakes out right now, I can’t really tell you. Ready or not, it’s time for our younger guys to come out and play against the big boys.”

Despite their age, Jones feels some of the sophomores that will be playing on the varsity roster have paid their sweat in their junior varsity games, last year.