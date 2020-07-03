NORTH PLATTE – We could talk about game scores and statistics for Lexington Pinnacle Bank baseball, regarding their games in North Platte on Wednesday; or we could talk about how different the team looked on the field from previous games. The second suggestion is far more likely to impress Lexington baseball fans, than the scores would suggest.
Let’s get the scores out of the way.
The Pinnacle Bank players took a 0-12 loss at the hands of the First Nationals in the first game at Armory Park on Wednesday. They drew first blood in the second game with North Platte, but were soon passed on the scoreboard in the early innings.
In the top of the fourth inning, the Pinnacle Bank players began putting runs on the board, staying in the game with the First Nationals.
“They played more like they were capable of playing,” head coach Vince Leibert said of the second game. “All those young guys are starting to figure out how to play at this level. They’re starting to be a little more confident with the bats.”
As the Lexington Legion baseball team is technically only one team, as opposed to playing a juniors and seniors squad, there are a greater number of younger players on the roster than a typical seniors team. This is not an accident.
“The goal for us, this year, is developing the roster,” Leibert emphasized. “We still want to finish well for the guys that are done after this year, but we’re really trying to get the rest of these guys some reps to develop and get ready for next year. We want to win games, but ultimately we need to get the younger guys some game time.”
Those younger players got plenty of game time, on Wednesday. Fans at the game were able to see Younger players making their first appearances in Class A Legion baseball games against a senior level team. Their performances were significant and improvement could be seen over the short time of two games in North Platte.
“We only played three seniors today,” Leibert pointed out. “All these younger guys are getting more at-bats and every time they get an at-bat they’re going to get better. Now, they’re starting to play more to their potential. They’re starting to get there.”
Leibert recognized early in the abbreviated season that a need for adjustments would be necessary in the latter part of June and into early July.
“After the first couple of Class A senior games that we played, we really wanted to come play some competitive baseball,” Leibert explained. “Halfway through the first game we started to do that. I’m pretty happy with today.”
When asked who he would pick for his rock star performer in North Platte, he had a hard time deciding as he craned his head around the field after the game, looking at all of his players.
“I’m going to go with the four freshmen that played,” Leibert said after taking a few moments for consideration. “The four freshmen that started the first game because they’re working hard and they’re making a difference.”
Those four freshmen were Landen Johnson, Daven Naylor, Greysen Strauss and Topher Swartz.
Lexington Pinnacle Bank baseball will be on the road, once again, going to Grand Island on Sunday, July 5. Games at Ryder Park are set to begin at 1 p.m.
