Lexington at State Bowling Championships

LINCOLN – In its inaugural year, the Lexington bowling teams have proven to be a big success for the school’s activities program. The girls and boys teams have been winning duals and placing in tournaments all season while regularly boasting a top pin-fall bowler or two at each event. They capped their season with a district win for both teams and a trip to the state bowling championships with some success in Lincoln.

The singles championships were held on Monday, Feb. 8 at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln where the Minutemaids had two in the Championship bracket. Taya Berry came home as the 8th place Medalist for the ‘Maids while Daisy Gomez finished in 5th place.

The eighth seeded Lexington boys took the lanes on Tuesday, Feb. 9 in the boys team championship bracket, where they took a first round loss to Fremont, the top seeded team in the bracket, 0-3. They dropped to the bowl-back bracket where they met with the fifth seed, Wayne, taking a 0-3 loss. The Minutemen took eighth place at the boys state championships.