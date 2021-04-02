Lexington at McCook Track and Field Invite

Lexington girls take fourth of seven teams; Minutemen take third place
MCCOOK – The Lexington Track and Field team traveled to McCook for the Hoehner Track and Field Invite on Thursday, April 1. The Minutemaids took fourth place with a team total of 89.5 points while the Minutemen took third place among the teams with a total of 85.5 points.
Top performers and points earners for the Lexington girls included Mia Rowe in the 100 meter dash with a time of 13.3 seconds, claiming third place overall, while Kayla Barrios took third place in the 400 meter dash with a time of 1:04.45.
Kennadi Ureste competed in the girls 3200 meter run, finishing with a time of 13:13.11 for second place while Sarah Treffer, in the 100 meter hurdles, placed second with a 17.68 second run. Barrios, Rowe and Treffer teamed up with Jackie Ostrom in the girls 4x100 meter relay for a second place win, finishing in 53.79 seconds.
Ostrom and Barrios joined teammates Liah Haines and Reese Kuecker for the girls 4x400 relay, finishing their run in 4:30.50 earned third place.
Rachael Kearney cleared 4’10” in the high jump for second place at the Hoehner Invite. Cordelia Harbison, in the pole vault completed a 9’0.00” pole vault for third place.
Mia Rowe claimed third place in the girls long jump with a 15’9.25” jump in the finals while her 33’4.50” triple jump took seconds place.
McKinna Moats, in the shot put finals, threw for 35’1.00” to take third place in McCook. Karly Huerta took seconds place in the girls discus with a 116’11” entry.
Lexington boys finishing in the top three included Quentin Moss in the boys 200 meter dash with a 23.49 second run for seconds place while Landon Bowen completed the 400 meter dash in 56.34 seconds for third place.
Rene Corado took third place in the boys 800 meter run, having finished his laps in 2:18.16. Three boys finished in the top four of the boys 1600 meter run with Oscar Aguado in second (5:04.50), Kevin Parada in third (5:07.80) and Elmer Sotelo in fourth place (5:08.87). The Lexington boys celebrated one individual champion at the Hoehner Invite as Lazaro Adame took first place in the boys 3200 meter run with a time of 11:15.55. Jase Carpenter finished in the top three of the boys 300 meter hurdles, taking second place with a 44.51 second run.
The Lexington boys 4x400 meter relay team, consisting of Oscar Aguado, Landon Bowen, Jase Carpenter and Elmer Sotelo took third place with their 3:44.88 run. Aguado, Parada, Corado and Sotelo took boys 4x800 champions with a final time of 8:59.54.
The Lexington track and Field Teams will travel next week when they head to Grand Island Senior High for the varsity invitational. Events in Grand Island are set to begin at 2:30 p.m.