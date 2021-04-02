Lexington at McCook Track and Field Invite

Lexington girls take fourth of seven teams; Minutemen take third place

MCCOOK – The Lexington Track and Field team traveled to McCook for the Hoehner Track and Field Invite on Thursday, April 1. The Minutemaids took fourth place with a team total of 89.5 points while the Minutemen took third place among the teams with a total of 85.5 points.

Top performers and points earners for the Lexington girls included Mia Rowe in the 100 meter dash with a time of 13.3 seconds, claiming third place overall, while Kayla Barrios took third place in the 400 meter dash with a time of 1:04.45.

Kennadi Ureste competed in the girls 3200 meter run, finishing with a time of 13:13.11 for second place while Sarah Treffer, in the 100 meter hurdles, placed second with a 17.68 second run. Barrios, Rowe and Treffer teamed up with Jackie Ostrom in the girls 4x100 meter relay for a second place win, finishing in 53.79 seconds.

Ostrom and Barrios joined teammates Liah Haines and Reese Kuecker for the girls 4x400 relay, finishing their run in 4:30.50 earned third place.

Rachael Kearney cleared 4’10” in the high jump for second place at the Hoehner Invite. Cordelia Harbison, in the pole vault completed a 9’0.00” pole vault for third place.