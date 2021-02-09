Lexington Areasub-district wrestling results

LEXINGTON - The NSAA has opted for a sub-district format for wrestling this season in an attempt to curb populations at district wrestling sites. Over the weekend, many area athletes took a first step in their bids for the NSAA State Wrestling Championships in Omaha.
Lexington’s sub-district was held on home mats at LHS on Friday, Feb. 5. The Minutemen celebrate 11 qualifiers for the B-4 District meet, including:
106 lbs. - Lazaro Adame (4th)
113 lbs. - Daven Naylor (1st)
120 lbs. - Ivan Lazo (2nd)
126 lbs. - Dylan Hubbard (2nd)
132 lbs. - Angel Vega (2nd)
138 lbs. - Landen Johnson (3rd)
145 lbs. - Greg Treffer (4th)
160 lbs. - Rene Corado (1st)
170 lbs. - Carlos Romero (4th)
195 lbs. - Fredy Vargas (2nd)
285 lbs. - Sebastian Dones (4th)
Joining the Minutemen at the Lexington location for the Class B-4B sub-districts, the Cozad Haymakers also qualified a large portion of their roster. Nine Haymakers will continue to the district meet including:
113 lbs. - Bryson Bussinger (4th)
126 lbs. - Kooper Pohl (3rd)
132 lbs. - Dreu White (1st)
152 lbs. - Isaac White (2nd)
170 lbs. - Eli Boryca (2nd)
182 lbs. - Kaleb Pohl (2nd)
195 lbs. - Christopher Ruano (4th)
220 lbs. - Jade Brown (4th)
285 lbs. - Jaden Cervantes (3rd)
The Lexington Minutemen and the Cozad Haymakers will send their combined 20 wrestlers to Gering High School to compete in the Class B-4 District meet on Saturday, Feb. 13.
The Hi-Line Bulls will send seven wrestlers to the district meet in Greeley. The seven wrestlers they send to Central Valley will include:
113 lbs. - Aiden Shutts (4th)
160 lbs. - Jadeyn Kohl (3rd)
170 lbs. - Connor Schutz (1st)
182 lbs. - Ben Tiede (4th)
220 lbs. - Syrus Snow (1st)
285 lbs. - Evan Niemeier (3rd)
285 lbs. - Carson Reiners (4th)
The Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Mustangs traveled to Brainard to attend the Class D-3B sub-district tournament, where the S-E-M boys qualified six wrestlers for the Class D-3 district meet. The six qualifiers for the Mustangs include:
106 lbs. - Navarre Plagmann (3rd)
126 lbs. - Ethan Atkins (1st)
138 lbs. - Reece Jones (1st)
170 lbs. - Ashton Nichols (4th)
220 lbs. - Aaron Hernandez (3rd)
285 lbs. - Brendon Hall (2nd)
The Overton Eagles wrestler sport three qualifiers for the district tournament after their trip to Greeley. Overton’s three qualifiers included:
120 lbs. - Dominic Kyle (3rd)
138 lbs. - Cinch Kiger (3rd)
170 lbs. - Dylan Pooschke (3rd)
Hi-Line, S-E-M and Overton will take the long trip to Central Valley High School in Greeley for the Class D-3 District meet on Saturday, Feb. 13.