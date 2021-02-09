Lexington area sub-district wrestling results

LEXINGTON - The NSAA has opted for a sub-district format for wrestling this season in an attempt to curb populations at district wrestling sites. Over the weekend, many area athletes took a first step in their bids for the NSAA State Wrestling Championships in Omaha.

Lexington’s sub-district was held on home mats at LHS on Friday, Feb. 5. The Minutemen celebrate 11 qualifiers for the B-4 District meet, including:

106 lbs. - Lazaro Adame (4th)

113 lbs. - Daven Naylor (1st)

120 lbs. - Ivan Lazo (2nd)

126 lbs. - Dylan Hubbard (2nd)

132 lbs. - Angel Vega (2nd)

138 lbs. - Landen Johnson (3rd)

145 lbs. - Greg Treffer (4th)

160 lbs. - Rene Corado (1st)

170 lbs. - Carlos Romero (4th)

195 lbs. - Fredy Vargas (2nd)

285 lbs. - Sebastian Dones (4th)