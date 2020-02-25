OMAHA - The Lexington senior knew what he wanted since the end of last season. no one had to ask, it could be seen in everything he did. the camps, the summer tournaments... all of it.
Brady Fago wanted gold.
More and more motivation continued to build for the 145 lb. wrestler from Lexington as the months passed. He was well on his way.
Fago truly began making statements of his championship win at the district meet in Scottsbluff where he defeated a problematic hurdle in the past, Gage Stokey of Ogallala. Fago had never beaten him, but did for the first time to take the district championship and qualifying for state.
Fago Defeated his first opponent at the state championships, Nicholas Asche of Omaha Concordia, by decision, 6-0. he then met with the formidable Noah Talmadge of Ralston in the quarterfinal match. at the time of their meeting, Talmadge sported more wins and fewer losses than Fago on the season but Fago still prevailed, defeating Talmadge by 1-0 decision.
“It’s just what I put in the room,” Fago said after his match with Talmadge, a match that he admitted the Ralston wrestler was likely favored to win. “I’ve got the best teammates in the world pushing me every day. Ean Bailey’s always on my butt to go hard and have fun.”
Fago credited his teammates but also his family in his drive to succeed in his final season of high school wrestling.
“My biggest supporter, my dad, he’s always giving me good information,” he said about his family support. “he’s always telling me to never let go.”
Fago’s voice began to shake as he continued to talk about another inspiration that made the start of his journey special for him.
“I just lost a grandma about a month ago,” he said as he bowed his head in remembrance. “It’s been a hard thing, but I know she’d be so proud of me.”
Fago went on to wrestle the Holdrege Dusters’ Treven Melroy in the semifinal match where he took a 6-1 win by decision. Friday, he met with Sean Martin of Seward for the championship match.
Fago won his championship match with Martin in regulation time by decision, 9-4, and left the mat a champion.
“I was pretty nervous since I’d never wrestled him before,” Fago said after the win. “But I knew that my technique and speed was better than anyone else in the state and that I had to do it for my team and my family.
Congratulations to Brady Fago from the Lexington Clipper-Herald staff.
