OMAHA - Seventeen wrestlers from the Lexington area went to the State Wrestling Championships over the weekend. Five warriors returned home with hardware.
Of eight wrestlers, the Lexington Minutemen returned two medalists; Lexington junior Ivan Lazo brought home a fourth place medal while senior Brady Fago returned home as a champion.
The Hi-Line Bulls sent three wrestlers and returned two medalists. Junior Zach Dickau took fourth place at the event while Conner Schutz went to the championship match to come home runner-up.
The Overton Eagles sent two and returned one medalist; senior Kien Martin went to the championship round to come home a runner-up this year.
As teams, the Minutemen took 13th place in Class B with a team total of 49 points while Cozad took 36th of 43 teams with 5 points. Hi-Line took 17th in Class C with 36 points and Overton placed 31st with a team total of 21 points.
Lazo won his first two matches on day one of the state tournament; his first win over Brock Bolling of Pierce by decision, 6-1, and his second by decision over A.J. Parrish of Bennington, 4-1. Lazo fell to Graiden Kort of Adams Central by decision in the semifinal on Friday, 5-7, and would move over to the consolation semifinal on Saturday morning. He defeated Bolling of Pierce a second time by 6-1 decision. To go to the third place match. Lazo rematched Parrish of Bennington in the third place match when Parish took the win by fall in 2:43. Lazo took home a medal from the 2020 State Championships for fourth place.
Hi-Line junior Zach Dickau went undefeated the first day, scoring two wins in the first session. Dickau’s first win over Miguel Jaimes of Wilber-Clatonia by fall in 3:27, led to a win by 5-3 decision over Simon Schindler of David City. Dickau lost his semifinal match with Gavin Dozler of Boone Central/Newman Grove by decision, 0-1, and went to the Consolation semifinal with Spencer Bridgmon of Syracuse. Dickau pinned Bridgmon in 2:48 to go on to the third place match. Casey Benavides of Bridgeport won the match by decision, 1-8, and dickau finished fourth at the state championships.
Bulls junior Conner Schutz won two matches his first day; a win by decision over Ty Miller in the first round, 7-2, and took his second win in the next round over Gavin Hinrichs of Fillmore Central by decision, 11-4. Schutz continued his journey with another win on Friday, defeating Jaxson Jones of Twin River in the semifinal by fall in just 58 seconds. In the championship match, Schutz fell to Chase Olson of Valentine by decision, 7-9, giving Schutz the silver medal.
Returning state champion from Overton, Kien Martin, took win after win after win in the first two days of the tournament. He won by major decision over Hunter Mayfield of Burwell, 10-0, before a win by fall over Tony Gonzales of Minatare in 1:28. Martin took another win in the semifinal match on on Friday, defeating Levi Kerner of Arapahoe by 10-4 decision. Martin took the championship match long, into tie breaker round one, when Marcus Cave of Weeping Water literally ran away with the win, 5-6. Martin took home the silver Medal.
The Lexington Clipper-Herald staff would like to congratulate all area wrestlers on their season and look forward to covering them next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.