Lexington area schools state cross country results

KEARNEY – The NSAA held their 2020 State Cross Country Championships in Kearney on Friday, Oct. 23 and the results are in. The Lexington Minutemaids took 10th place as a team with 153 points while the Minutemen were state runners-up, taking second place with 75 points in the Class B race. Two Cozad girls competed, taking 20th and 57th place in Class C while the Hi-Line girls took 17th place as a team with 169 points. Hi-line boys had one runner competing, taking 48th place as an individual and S-E-M had one girl take 96th place, individually.

The Lexington Minutemaids took 10th place as a team with 153 points as Kennadi Ureste led the Lexington girls in 40th place with a time of 21:16.0. Behind Ureste, Ella Ford finished in 21:23.5 for 43rd place and Kayla Barrios took 52nd with a time of 21:35.1. Marissa Garcia followed in 61st place with a time of 21:54.9 and Janet Aguado brought up the rear in 80th place with a time of 22:42.5.

“The Minutemaid lead runners tended to struggle to find a rhythm and struggled to find consistency in their races,” Lexington head coach Sam Jilka wrote in an email. “The Minutemaids placed 10th as a team and, with a younger group, have the potential to improve their skills with off-season training.”