Lexington area schools state cross country results

KEARNEY – The NSAA held their 2020 State Cross Country Championships in Kearney on Friday, Oct. 23 and the results are in. The Lexington Minutemaids took 10th place as a team with 153 points while the Minutemen were state runners-up, taking second place with 75 points in the Class B race. Two Cozad girls competed, taking 20th and 57th place in Class C while the Hi-Line girls took 17th place as a team with 169 points. Hi-line boys had one runner competing, taking 48th place as an individual and S-E-M had one girl take 96th place, individually.
The Lexington Minutemaids took 10th place as a team with 153 points as Kennadi Ureste led the Lexington girls in 40th place with a time of 21:16.0. Behind Ureste, Ella Ford finished in 21:23.5 for 43rd place and Kayla Barrios took 52nd with a time of 21:35.1. Marissa Garcia followed in 61st place with a time of 21:54.9 and Janet Aguado brought up the rear in 80th place with a time of 22:42.5.
“The Minutemaid lead runners tended to struggle to find a rhythm and struggled to find consistency in their races,” Lexington head coach Sam Jilka wrote in an email. “The Minutemaids placed 10th as a team and, with a younger group, have the potential to improve their skills with off-season training.”
The Minutemen took state runners-up at the NSAA State Championships with a team score of 75. Elmer Sotelo led the minutemen, taking sixth place with a time of 16:48.7, followed by Miguel Cruz in 16th place with a time of 17:10.0. Lexington’s third finisher for the boys was Antonio Moro in 19th place with a final time of 17:23.5 and Lazaro Adame followed in 43rd at 17:49.4. The last finisher for the Minutemen, Garrett Converse, finished his race in 17:50.8 for 46th place.
“Prior to the race, the Minutemen were challenged to rise to the occasion and allow the great competition to bring out their best… and how it did,” Coach Jilka praised. “All the runners set a personal best on the course as they ran aggressively. The Minutemen were runner-up in Class B for the fourth straight year which is a tribute to the hard work and dedication, and namely the hunger these boys and their teammates provided.”
As for Cozad, the lady Haymakers had two runners in the Class C state competition. Mallory Applegate took the lead for the Cozad duo in 20th place with a time of 20:48.0. Her teammate, Karyn Burkholder, finished her race in 21:57.3 for 57th place.
The Hi-Line girls entered the state championships as a team and took 17th place with 169 points. Whitney Dickau led the Bulls girls with a time of 23:02.2 for 67th place with her closest teammate, Payton Muegerl, finished 95th in 24:16.6. Natalie Malcolm was Hi-Line’s third finisher, falling in at 103rd place in 24:45.6 with Genesee Knackstedt following in 113th place with a time of 26:29.2. Hi-Line’s final runner, Dallas Weitzel, finished 116th at 26:36.9.
The Hi-Line boys team qualified one runner for the state championships. Jordan Kranz finished 48th in the boys Class D race with a time of 18:34.6.
Josie Smith, S-E-M’s sole state qualifier, took 96th place in the Class D girls race with a time of 24:17.2.
Congratulations to all runners at the NSAA State Cross Country Championships from the Lexington Clipper-Herald.
