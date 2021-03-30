Lexington area gold medalists in Hastings

HASTINGS – The Lexington and Cozad Track and Field teams attended the Hastings invite on Friday, March 26 where the Minutemen took fourth place as a team with 73 pints and the Minutemaids took third place with 79 points. The Haymaker boys took sixth place as a team with 26 points while the Cozad girls’ 64 points earned fifth place.

Gold Medalists for the Lexington teams at the Hastings Invite included Sarah Treffer in the 100-meter hurdles with a 17.40 second run and Mia Rowe in the triple jump with a 34’04.00” entry. Oscar Aguado, Kevin Parada, Rene Corado and Lazaro Adame banded together for the 3200-meter relay gold medal with a final time of 9:06.00.

Cozad had one athlete bring home gold in two events as Brittany Aitken took first place in the 100 meter and 200 meter dash races. Aitken finished the 100 meter dash in 12.50 seconds and finished the 200 meter in 26.80 seconds.

Click the PDF below for full results of the Hastings Track and Field meet:

Both track and field teams will be on the road on Thursday, April 1 when Lexington competes in McCook at 1 p.m. and the Cozad athletes compete in Ogallala at 11 a.m.