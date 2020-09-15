LEXINGTON - Area football teams saw some success under the Friday night lights, both on the road and at home. Aside from Lexington’s 45-25 win over South Sioux City, the Cozad Haymakers traveled to Sidney to take a huge 47-0 win over the Red Raiders. The Hi-Line Bulls went on the road to Sutherland to trade blows with the Sailors where a powerful second half put the Bulls ahead for a 28-12 win. Overton welcomed the formidable Pleasanton Bulldogs on Friday. Once unleashed, the Bulldogs run up a 6-52 score for a win over the Eagles. The Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Mustangs were at home on Friday, hosting the Spalding Academy Irish. The Irish fell to the Mustangs by a razor’s edge, 66-62.
A combination of 95 passing yards and 264 rushing yards for 13 first downs gave the Haymakers what they needed for a win over the Sidney Red Raiders on Friday. The Cozad boys put four players in for seven touchdowns in the game, five of those touchdowns scored in the first half of the game.
While Sutherland may have had the upper hand coming out of the first half with Hi-Line, 6-12, the Bulls put together a strong second-half offensive scoring three touchdowns. Hi-Line found their defense, somewhere in the half time break, and the Bulls halted the Sailors on every drive in the last half of the game.
Scoring points for the Bulls were seniors Conner Schutz and Kody Keller, each with a touchdown and conversion, while Cooper Ray and Trevor Jorges each scored a touchdown.
Pleasanton scored the bulk of their points in the first half against the Overton Eagles in Friday’s game. Overton went scoreless in the first half, trailing 0-40 when the teams took the field for the second half. The Bulldogs scored another touchdown in the third quarter and another for seven points in the fourth. The Eagles were able to sneak a ball through in the fourth and final quarter for six points, suffering their third loss of the season, 6-53.
The game between the Mustangs and the Irish was all but even keeled. The separating quarter for the Mustangs showed in the second quarter when S-E-M put 34 points over Spalding Academy’s 19. The Irish outscored the Mustangs in the third quarter, but not enough to overcome the Mustangs’ 15-point lead.
When the dust settled in Sumner, the Mustangs had edged a four-point lead to claim their second win of the season, 66-62.
