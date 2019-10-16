Big wins, big losses
LEXINGTON – Area football teams saw a mix of wins and losses on Friday, Oct. 11. Lexington traveled to Scottsbluff and fell to the Bearcats, 14-64, while the Haymakers suffered a home-field loss at the hands of the Kearney Catholic Stars, 20-38. Elwood earned one of two wins for area schools with wide 84-20 win over the Bertrand Vikings and Overton gained another win with a 20-0 road win over the Anselmo-Merna Coyotes. The Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Mustangs hosted the Maywood/Hays Center Wolves. The Mustangs fell to the Wolves, 14-59.
LEXINGTON
The undefeated Scottsbluff Bearcats wasted no time running up a big league on the Minutemen in their meeting on Friday. The Bearcats put 28 points on the scoreboard over Lexington’s seven in the first quarter of the game before shutting down the Minuteman offense in the second quarter and chalking up another 24 points. Scottsbluff had control of their home field as they took to the locker room at half-time, 7-52.
After the half, the Scottsbluff offensive cooled significantly. The Minutemen were able to revisit the scoreboard with another touchdown for seven more points, while the Bearcats put up 10 in the third quarter. Lexington went scoreless in the fourth quarter while Scottsbluff earned another 2 points. The Minutemen fell to the Bearcats, 14-64, and their season’s record heads to 3-4. The Bearcats continue on their flawless season, 7-0.
Scoring touchdowns for the Minutemen, quarterback Kaleb Carpenter completed three of nine passing attempts for a total of 50 yards, one to Dylan Richman for a 33yard touchdown. Alex Ramos gained 70 yards on 13 carries for one touchdown. Lexington kicker Jason Tovar completed both attempts for two PATs.
COZAD
The Cozad Haymakers gave up three touchdowns in the first half of their game with the Kearney Catholic Stars, and were unable to answer the Stars’ offensive. The Stars led the Haymakers at halftime, 0-24.
The Cozad boys took the advantage in the second half, outscoring Kearney Catholic, 8-7, in the third quarter and 12-7 in the fourth quarter. Despite the stronger offensive, the Haymakers were unable to catch the Stars and fell, in the end, 20-38.
The Cozad Haymakers’ season is still positive with four wins and three losses while Kearney Catholic improves their season to 6-1.
Cozad quarterback Nolan Wetovick gained 81 yards with five completions on eight passing attempts. His top receiver in the game, Breckin Loftin, gained 39 yards on one reception. Cozad’s leader in rushing yardage was Matthew Schuster, gaining 189 yards on 35 carries for one touchdown. Wetovick gained 33 yards on 14 carries for two touchdowns, and Paul Cole earned two conversion points.
ELWOOD
The Elwood Pirates blew up the field in Bertrand. The Pirates put up a big 22-6 first quarter and made their strongest offensive push in the second quarter, 38-8. The Pirates had a comfortable 60-14 lead at half-time.
After the half, the Pirates put up another 16 points over a scoreless third quarter for the Vikings. Elwood edged the Viking in the final quarter, 8-6, and sealed a massive 84-20 win over the Bertrand Vikings.
The win puts Elwood’s season at 5-1, while the Vikings’ season drops to 2-4.
Conner Schutz helmed the win for the Pirates, completing four of six attempted passes for 98 yards and three touchdowns. His receivers for touch downs were Zacob Evans for a 50 yard touchdown, Timmy Smith gained 30 yards on two receptions and scored one touchdown and Hunter Rios caught one pass for an 18 yard touchdown. Schutz himself led in rushing yards, gaining 168 yards on nine carries with one touchdown. Zacob Evans returned a punt return for a 55 yard touchdown.
OVERTON
The Overton Eagles improved their season to 4-2 after a big shut-out win over the Anselmo-Merna Coyotes on Friday. While the game started slow, going scoreless in the first quarter, the Eagles began their offensive in the second quarter, putting eight points on the scoreboard while holding Anselmo-Merna scoreless. The Eagles led by one touchdown, 8-0, going into the half-time break.
After the half, the Eagles put up another 12 points in the third quarter and continued to shut down the Coyotes’ offense. Both teams went scoreless in the final quarter, giving the Overton Eagles the win, 20-0.
The win brought up the Eagles’ season to 4-2 while the Anselmo-Merna Coyotes’ season dropped to 2-4.
S-E-M
The Mustangs fell into a deficit that could not be recovered in the first half of the game with the Maywood/Hays Center Wolves. Maywood/Hays Center put up 46 points over the Mustangs’ six in the first half of the game, the first half touchdown scored for S-E-M on an 11 yard pass by Carson Rohde to Jayson Guthard.
The Wolves’ offensive diminished in the second half, putting up 13 points over the Mustangs’ eight. S-E-M’s second half touchdown was scored on a 13 yard pass from Creyton Line to Carson Rohde. Guthard’s Point after kick was good for an additional two points.
The loss brings the Sumner-Eddyville-Miller season to 2-6 while the Maywood/Hays Center season improves to 4-2.
Two quarterbacks took the reins in the loss to Maywood/Hays Center. Creyton Line had nine completions on 15 attempted passes for 139 yards and one touchdown while Carson Rohde had two completions on 11 attempts for 13 yards and one touchdown. Leading receivers included Riley Sock with 79 yards on three receptions, Carson Rohde with 47 yards on three receptions for one touchdown and Jayson Guthard with 20 yards on three receptions for one touchdown. Guthard also scored a two point conversion kick for the Mustangs in the second half.
Coming up for week eight of area high school football; The Lexington Minutemen will host the traditional game with the Cozad Haymakers on Friday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. The Elwood Pirates will take the fight to the Loomis Wolves in this week’s game, set to kick off at 3 p.m. on Friday. Overton will host the Bertrand Vikings at 7 p.m. this week while S-E-M will travel to Wilcox to face the Wilcox-Hildreth Falcons at 7 p.m.
