LEXINGTON – All five area schools set out for some gridiron action on Friday, but only two came away from the night with a win. The Lexington Minutemen traveled to Schuyler to clash with the Warriors; the warriors couldn’t hold their ground against the boys in orange and black as the Minutemen put away a huge 46-10 win over Schuyler.
The Elwood Pirates took a win on homecoming night when they hosted the Medicine Valley Raiders. The Game was scoreless until the fourth quarter when the Pirates edged a 14-6 win over the Raiders.
Cozad struggled in their home game with neighboring rival Gothenburg. The Haymakers dropped their home game with the Swedes, 21-6.
The Overton Eagles traveled to Adams County to meet with the Kenesaw Blue Devils. The Devils took the upper hand in the fray and Overton fell, 6-18.
The Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Mustangs stayed home on Friday to host the Harvard Cardinals. The Harvard boys wasted no time in taking a large lead on the purple and gold and the Mustangs fell, 13-67.
The Minutemen took a small advantage in the first quarter when they met with the Warriors in Schuyler on Friday. The Lexington boys put up seven points in the first quarter while holding the Warriors to just three before digging in and driving in a huge 25 point second quarter and shutting down the Schuyler offensive. Lexington enjoyed a big 32-3 lead as they went to half time.
Luxington shut out the third quarter as well, scoring two touchdowns and leaving the Warriors empty handed, 14-0. The game calmed in the fourth quarter with Lexington going scoreless against a seven point offensive by Schuyler. The game ended with a Lexington victory, 46-10.
Lexington starting quarterback, Kaleb Carpenter had two completions on six attempts for 37 yards. John Howard took over and in his time on the field he completed two passes on three attempts for a total of 22 yards.
Dau Mach took the front for Lexington in receiving, having 22 yards on one reception.
Alex Ramos led the Minutemen in rushing yards at 129 on 13 carries, followed by Dakota Haines with 82 yards on three carries.
Defensively, Aaron Salcido led the Minutemen in Tackles with 13 and Dylan Richman intercepted two passes in the game with the Warriors.
Scoring touchdowns for the Minutemen were Kaleb Carpenter, Dylan Richman with two, Alex Ramos with two, and Dakota Haines. Jason Tovar went five-for-five on PAT attempts and scored one field goal on two attempts. Alex Ramos scored a two point conversion for the Minutemen against Schuyler.
The Homecoming game in Elwood took a different approach on scoring as the game went scoreless through the first three quarters. Medicine Valley drew first blood in the fourth quarter with an 11 yard run, but failing the PAT left them up, 0-6. After trading possession on a couple drives, the Pirates forced the safety, bringing their deficit to just four points, 2-6. Zacob Evans scored the two touchdowns for the Pirates, a one-yard run and a 20 yard run, both PATs were failed, but the Pirates enjoyed a solid 14-6 lead and held on for the Homecoming win.
The Lexington Minutemen will be at home again for their next game, hosting the Seward Bluejays on Friday, Sept. 13.
The Cozad Haymakers will be at home hosting the Chase County Longhorns on Friday while Elwood will host the Axtell Wildcats.
The Overton Eagles will also be home when they host the Maxwell Wildcats and the S-E-M Mustangs will travel to Grand Island to face the Heartland Lutheran Red Hornets.
S-E-M’s game is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. while all others are set to start at 7 p.m.
