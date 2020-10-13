Lexington Area Football results

The Minutemen ground advances were led, once again, by senior Alex Ramos who gained 96 rushing yards on 20 carries for both of Lexington’s touchdowns. Behind Ramos was junior Hunter Stewart with six yards on two carries and senior Harold Pineda with three yards on one carry.

Lexington junior Fredy Vargas was a monster haunting the Bearcats, defensively, as he recorded nine solo tackles and four assisted tackles for a total of 13, individually. Next in line was senior Noah Converse with four solo and four assisted tackles for eight total.

The loss to Scottsbluff brings the Minutemen to a 2-5 season as they head into the final weeks of the season. The Minutemen are scheduled to don their gear again this week on Friday, Oct. 16 when they host the 1-5 Alliance Bulldogs at Ray Ehlers Stadium. Kick-off for Friday’s game is set for 7 p.m.

COZAD

The Cozad Haymakers football boys traveled to Minden to take a shot against the Minden Whippets. Their trip was a fruitful one as they returned home with another win, 38-15.