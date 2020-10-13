Lexington Area Football results

LEXINGTON – Area Football teams were largely away in Friday’s games with the Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Mustangs the only teams to play at home. Across the five teams in the Lexington area, three came home with wins and two suffered losses far from home. Lexington took a loss to the Scottsbluff Bearcats, 14-33, Cozad claimed a win over Minden, 38-15, Hi-Line suffered a crippling defeat in Benkelman to Dundy County-Stratton, 0-52, Overton earned a road win over Brady, 33-22 and S-E-M took a win over Wauneta-Palisade, 54-13.
LEXINGTON
The Lexington Minutemen traveled to the panhandle to toe the line with the Bearcats on Friday, Oct. 9. The Minutemen came away with a loss in the confrontation, 14-33.
The Bearcats took off to an early lead in the first quarter, scoring two touchdowns for 14 points over one for the Minutemen for seven points. The teams went scoreless in the second quarter to go 7-14 into the halftime break, Bearcats leading.
Scottsbluff extended their lead in the third quarter of the game by scoring two more unanswered touchdowns for 13 points. Lexington wouldn’t respond until the fourth quarter when they edged the Bearcats, 7-6. Ultimately, the Scottsbluff strong rushing game outpaced the Minutemen and Lexington fell, 14-33.
Lexington sophomore Quarterback Kaden West led the Minutemen in the loss, though he completed 10 passes on 20 attempts for a total of 114 yards. Receiving for West was senior Julio Rodriguez with 53 yards on four receptions, senior Anthony Rodriguez with 47 yards on four receptions, senior Shane Callahan with six yards on one reception and senior Harold Pineda with eight yards on one catch.
The Minutemen ground advances were led, once again, by senior Alex Ramos who gained 96 rushing yards on 20 carries for both of Lexington’s touchdowns. Behind Ramos was junior Hunter Stewart with six yards on two carries and senior Harold Pineda with three yards on one carry.
Lexington junior Fredy Vargas was a monster haunting the Bearcats, defensively, as he recorded nine solo tackles and four assisted tackles for a total of 13, individually. Next in line was senior Noah Converse with four solo and four assisted tackles for eight total.
The loss to Scottsbluff brings the Minutemen to a 2-5 season as they head into the final weeks of the season. The Minutemen are scheduled to don their gear again this week on Friday, Oct. 16 when they host the 1-5 Alliance Bulldogs at Ray Ehlers Stadium. Kick-off for Friday’s game is set for 7 p.m.
COZAD
The Cozad Haymakers football boys traveled to Minden to take a shot against the Minden Whippets. Their trip was a fruitful one as they returned home with another win, 38-15.
While the Haymakers appeared to be having a hard time with their PATs in the first half, they had no trouble finding the end zone for a big win over the Whippets. Cozad put up two touchdowns for 12 points in the first quarter, outsourcing Minden with seven points. The Haymakers punched another two through for another 12 points while halting the Minden advances to take the game into the half-time break, 24-7.
The two teams matched in the third quarter, each gaining one touchdown for eight points, but the Haymakers extended their lead with a 6-0 fourth quarter for a 38-15 win.
Cozad junior Nolan Wetovick captained the win over Minden with four completions on nine attempts for 73 yards and one touchdown. Receiving for Wetovick was junior Jacob Weatherly with 43 yards on two receptions, senior Jacob Engel with 19 yards on one reception for one touchdown and junior Paul Cole with 11 yards on one catch.
The Rushing yards are where the Haymakers won their game in Minden with Weatherly leading the way with 160 on 12 carries and two touchdowns. Wetovick gained 134 yards on 15 carries for two more touchdowns and Jacob Engel drove the ball 19 yards on five carries. Cozad Freshman Monty Brooks recorded a touchdown with 7 yards on three carries and ran a conversion.
Sophomore Eli Boryca led in tackles with two solo and nine assisted for 11 total. Senior Kaleb Pohl followed him with three solo and five assisted tackles and Wetovick recorded seven solo tackles.
Cozad Haymaker football now sits at a 6-1 season and will be back at home on Friday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. when they go head to head with the 2-5 Broken Bow Indians.
HI-LINE
The Hi-Line Bulls took a trip to Benkelman to have a game on the gridiron with the Dundy County-Stratton Tigers on Friday, Oct. 9. The Bulls were blown out as they came away with a loss to the Tigers, 0-52.
DCS wasted no time putting the hurt on the Hi-Line boys with 16 points in the first quarter and 22 points in the second for a 0-38 lead at halftime. The Tigers cooled their jets a little in the second half scoring one touchdown for six points in the third quarter and one more in the fourth for eight points. Dundy County-Stratton didn’t let up on their defense, however, and halted Hi-Line’s advances.
Hi-Line senior Conner Schutz helmed the loss for the Bulls as their quarterback with six completions on 16 attempts for 46 yards. Receiving for Schutz was sophomore Colton Stubbs with 21 yards on two receptions, junior Cade Schmidt with 12 yards on one reception, senior Trevor Jorges with seven yards on one reception and junior Cooper Ray with three yards on two receptions.
Leading the Bulls in tackles were senior Kyle Hort and junior Cooper Ray, each recording four solo and three assisted tackles for seven total tackles.
The Bulls’ season drops to 4-2 after the loss to Dundy County-Stratton. Next, the Bulls will head to Trenton to try their might against the 5-2 Hitchcock County Falcons on Friday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m.
OVERTON
The Overton Eagles traveled to Brady for some football on Friday. The game played evenly in the beginning and favored the Brady boys until the fourth quarter when Overton made a push for a 33-22 win.
The two teams matched in the first quarter, each scoring a touchdown for eight points. Brady took a small lead in the second after scoring 6 points over Overton’s three, and the Eagles in blue fell behind, 11-14.
After the halftime break Overton dropped behind by five points as they scored six points to Brady’s eight, to begin the fourth and final quarter with a score of 17-22. The Overton boys put a stop to Brady’s advances in the fourth quarter and kicked their own offense into high gear, scoring 16 points to surpass Brady and take a lead at the end of regulation time, 33-22.
Freshman Braden Fleischman led the Eagles in the win from the hot seat, completing five passes on eight attempts for 89 yards. Fleischman’s receivers were senior Max Kulhanek with 42 yards on two receptions, junior Wyatt Ryan with 33 yards on two receptions and Cody Shubert with 14 yards on one catch.
The Bulk of Overton’s gains were on the feet of freshman Will Kulhanek with 250 yards on 25 carries and two touchdowns. Senior Max Kulhanek gained 45 yards on 18 carries for two touchdowns.
Defensively, junior Wyatt Ryan led in tackles with a total of 15, including eight solo and seven assisted.
The Overton Eagles improved their season to 2-5 with the win over Brady. Their next game will be on home field when they welcome the 2-5 Axtell Wildcats on Friday, Oct. 16 with kick off set for 7 p.m.
S-E-M
The Mustangs welcomed the Wauneta-Palisade Broncos on Friday, Oct. 16 and earned their fifth win of the season. Big pushes in the mid-game sent the S-E-M boys into a 54-13 win.
The Mustangs took a lead early in the game putting eight points on the scoreboard over the Broncos six. S-E-M deflected the Wauneta-Palisade offensive in the second quarter while punching through three touchdowns and forcing a safety for a total of 22 points. The Mustangs led going into the half, 30-6.
Senior Carson Rohde opened the second half with a touchdown on the kick-off return, 40 yards. Another touchdown in the third quarter extended S-E-M’s lead to 46-6. The two teams each scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter; S-E-M’s for eight points over Wauneta-Palisade’s 7. The Mustangs put away a big win over the Broncos, 54-13.
S-E-M sophomore quarterback Noah Eggleston led the Mustangs with four completions on seven attempts for 71 yards and one touchdown. Eggleston’s top receivers were senior Aaron Hernandez with 37 yards on two receptions and sophomore Jason Guthard with 26 yards on one reception.
Carson Rohde led in rushing yards with 167 on 13 carries for four touchdowns and following him was senior Noah Bydlon with 29 yards on six carries for one touchdown.
Jason Guthard went five of seven attempts on PATs in Friday’s Game.
Sophomore Ethan Atkins led the Mustangs in tackles with 10, five solo and five assisted and sophomore Kellen Eggleston followed with nine tackles, four solo and five assisted.
The S-E-M Mustangs win extend their season to 5-1 before their next game on Friday, Oct. 16 when they travel to Bartley to face the Southwest Roughriders. The game in Bartley is slated to begin at 7 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!