Lexington area football results - four wins, one loss

The Minutemen’s ground game won the game for them, particularly with another huge performance from Senior Alex Ramos with 195 yards on 29 carries for one touchdown. West himself was responsible for Lexington’s second touchdown, included in his 28 rushing yards on seven carries.

Leading in tackles were senior Shane Callahan and Fredy Vargas with seven.

The Minutemen will travel for their next game on Friday, Oct. 9 when they head to Scottsbluff. The 2-4 Minutemen kick-off with the 3-3 Bearcats at 8 p.m. central time.

COZAD

The Haymakers’ trip to Ogallala was fruitful with a big 34-13 win over the Indians on Friday. With two unanswered touchdowns in the first quarter and one in the second, the Cozad boys led at halftime, 21-0.

The Indians woke up a little in the second half, and matched the Haymakers, going 6-6 in the third quarter and 7-7 in the fourth. Their inability to respond in the first half held them behind and the Cozad Haymakers took their fifth win of the season, 34-13.

The Haymakers will be back on the road, this time to Minden to clash with the Whippets. The 5-1 Haymakers are set to start their game with the 2-3 Whippets at 7 p.m.

HI-LINE