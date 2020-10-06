Lexington area football results - four wins, one loss

LEXINGTON – Area teams took four wins and one loss in last week’s games. The Minutemen claimed a 14-6 win over the Gering Bulldogs at home in Lexington while the Cozad Haymakers took to the road against Ogallala for a win over the Indians, 34-13. Hi-Line took the loss in Friday’s games with a road loss to the Dundy County-Stratton Tigers, 0-52, while the Overton Eagles broke their losing streak with their first win of the season over the Maywood-Hayes Center Wolves, 29-8. A day earlier than everyone else, on Thursday, Oct. 1 the S-E-M Mustangs took a 33-28 win over the Wallace Wildcats.
LEXINGTON
The Gering Bulldogs broke onto the scoreboard first in the game at Ray Ehlers Stadium on Friday. The Minutemen responded with a touchdown of their own in the second quarter to take a small lead, 7-6, and held the lead into the halftime break.
The Minutemen extended their lead in the third quarter when they punched another touchdown through the Gering defense for a 14-6 lead. The game went defensive in the final quarter and neither team could advance into the end zone, leaving Lexington win the 14-6 win over the Gering Bulldogs.
Sophomore quarterback Kaden West led the Minutemen to the win completing 6 passes on 13 attempts for 47 yards. West’s receivers were senior Julio Rodriguez with 4 yards on one reception and senior Anthony Rodriguez with 12 yards on one reception.
The Minutemen’s ground game won the game for them, particularly with another huge performance from Senior Alex Ramos with 195 yards on 29 carries for one touchdown. West himself was responsible for Lexington’s second touchdown, included in his 28 rushing yards on seven carries.
Leading in tackles were senior Shane Callahan and Fredy Vargas with seven.
The Minutemen will travel for their next game on Friday, Oct. 9 when they head to Scottsbluff. The 2-4 Minutemen kick-off with the 3-3 Bearcats at 8 p.m. central time.
COZAD
The Haymakers’ trip to Ogallala was fruitful with a big 34-13 win over the Indians on Friday. With two unanswered touchdowns in the first quarter and one in the second, the Cozad boys led at halftime, 21-0.
The Indians woke up a little in the second half, and matched the Haymakers, going 6-6 in the third quarter and 7-7 in the fourth. Their inability to respond in the first half held them behind and the Cozad Haymakers took their fifth win of the season, 34-13.
The Haymakers will be back on the road, this time to Minden to clash with the Whippets. The 5-1 Haymakers are set to start their game with the 2-3 Whippets at 7 p.m.
HI-LINE
The Hi-Line Bulls suffered their second loss of the season in a shutout to the Dundy County-Stratton Tigers, 0-52.
Hi-Line senior quarterback Conner Schutz helmed the loss, completing 6 of 16 attempts for 46 yards. Junior Ayden Moore led in rushing yards with 38 on six carries. Schutz followed him in rushing yards with 27 on 14 carries.
Receiving for Schutz, sophomore Colton Stubbs led with 21 yards on two receptions with junior Cade Schmidt following him with 12 yards on one reception. Schutz led the Bulls in tackles with six.
The 4-2 Hi-Line Bulls will be at home in Elwood when they host the 3-2 Cambridge Trojans, where kick-ff is set for 4 p.m.
S-E-M
On Thursday, Oct. 1 the S-E-M Mustangs traveled to Wallace to meet face-to-face with the Wildcats. The Mustangs put together a 32-28 win over Wallace in regulation time for their fourth win of the season.
Sophomore Noah Eggleston led the Mustangs in passing with four completions on 11 attempts for 74 yards for one touchdown. Catching for Eggleston was sophomore Kellen Eggleston with 52 yards on three receptions, senior Carson Rohde with 35 yards on two receptions and sophomore Jason Guthard with five yards on one reception and one touchdown.
Leading in rushing was none other than Carson Rohde with 179 yards on 19 carries for three touchdowns.
Leading the Mustangs in tackles was Rohde with nine and sophomore Creyton Line with eight.
The 4-1 Mustangs will be at home with the 1-5 Wauneta-Palisade Broncos on Friday, Oct. 9 at 7p.m.
OVERTON
The Overton Eagles took their first win of the season over the Maywood/Hayes Center Wolves on Friday, Oct. 2. The eagles broke their 5 game losing streak and have brought their season to 1-5 ahead of their away game this week with the 1-5 Brady Eagles. The dogfight is slated to start at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9.
