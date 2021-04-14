Lexington announces new head softball coach

Clayton is a 2001 Graduate from Overton High School where he was a Three Sport Athlete. He attended Central Community College in Hastings to study Auto Body technology. Coach Jeffries is currently employed at Eustis Body Shop in Lexington. He and his wife, Shannon, have two children, daughter Jordyn and son Jace.

“I have enjoyed sports my entire life and have coached competitive softball for many years. I started coaching when my daughter decided to give softball a try. I was interested in learning more about the sport and was given the opportunity to help coach, I have been a competitive assistant softball coach ever since. For the last 2 years I have been assistant coach for the Lexington Minutemaids Softball team and currently an assistant with the Prodigy Fastpitch organization. I look forward to coaching the Minutemaids and creating a team with solid fundamentals as well as excellent communication, hard work, dedication and intentionality both on and off the field.”