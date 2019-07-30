CRETE – A Lexington High School graduate, Brylee Lauby, has been continuing her education at Doane University as well as her tennis career. Lauby, competing for the Tigers as their no. 1 singles, was awarded the school’s MVP award, earlier this year, for the 2018-19 season. To cap her achievements at her school, she also achieved honors with her school’s conference.
The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) selects varsity athletes with a 3.30 or higher grade point average to award the Pflieger/Olson Scholar-Athlete honor.
Lauby was also given a Doane Scholar-Athlete Award which is awarded varsity or junior varsity team members at the school with a 3.30 or higher grade point average. For these awards, an additional requirement is the athlete must be a member of their program throughout the entire season.
The Lexington Clipper-Herald and Staff would like to extend their congratulations to Brylee Lauby and wish her the best in the future.
