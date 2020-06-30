COLUMBUS - The Lexington Pinnacle Bank Legion baseball team traveled to Columbus over the weekend to duke-out a doubleheader with the Cornerstone boys, taking two tough losses from the fray. The orange and black fell to Columbus 4-14 and 0-15.
The Pinnacle Bank boys appear to be having trouble with the sticks in the early part of the abbreviated season as they were closed down, 4-14 in the first game and shut-out in the second game, 0-15.
In game one, the younger Lexington players played a fair game at the plate, scoring four runs. The first scored on a wild pitch in the top of the fifth inning by Landen Johnson. Greg Treffer and Mason Tilford followed with the second and third runs when Topher Schwartz hit a ground ball to shortstop. Cornerstone’s Cody Zrust errored on the grounder, allowing Schwartz to take up residence on first base.
Schwartz stole his way around to third when Vinny Leibert grounded out to the Cornerstone second baseman. Schwartz completed his circuit of the infield and scored Lexington’s fourth run of the day and it was their last.
By the time Lexington had started scoring runs, Cornerstone had already driven 14 onto the scoreboard. Pinnacle Bank was just unable to overcome the deficit.
Columbus’ Kaden Young won the game for Cornerstone from the mound, facing 18 Pinnacle Bank batters and striking out 10 with 49 strikes in 66 pitches.
Young forced the Lexington boys to just seven quality at-bats and one base hit in the second game.
On the mound for the Pinnacle Bank Seniors, Vinny Leibert took the loss having pitched three innings over one inning for Jase Thorell. Leibert faced 25 batters, striking out two and threw 38 strikes of 72 pitches.
Thorell faced eight batters in his inning, striking out one with 15 strikes of 33 pitches.
The road games continue for the Lexington Pinnacle Bank team, traveling this week to North Platte for a doubleheader with the First Nationals on Wednesday, July 1 at 5:30 p.m.
The First Nationals will be playing fresh after a doubleheader with Kearney on Tuesday.
On Thursday, July 2, Pinnacle Bank will head east to take a turn against Kearney at Memorial Field. Game time is set for 5 p.m.
