Lex falls in first Central 10 games

‘Maids fall to Seward at home, 53-57; Boys take loss in Seward, 47-63
LEXINGTON - The Lexington Basketball teams were separated for their first games of the Central 10 Conference tournament with the Minutemaids playing the Seward Bluejays at home while the Minutemen were on the road to face the Bluejays boys in Seward. The Minutemaids lost their game in a tight contest, 53-57, while the boys suffered a harsh loss to the Bluejays, 47-63.
The Minutemaids battled a tight game with the lady ‘Jays in the first half of Wednesday’s game on Coach Carpenter court at LHS, trailing by one after the first quarter, 12-13 and tying-up the score as they went to the locker room for halftime, 32-32.
Lexington’s loss could be found in the third quarter when the ‘Jays put 17 points on the board over Lexington’s seven. While the Minutemaids made large strides in regaining ground on Seward in the final eight minutes of the game, scoring 14 points over Seward’s eight, it was four points short and the ‘Maids fell to the Bluejays, 53-57.
Top scoring Minutemaids on Thursday included Klair Fagot with 18 and Sarah Treffer with 20 points.
The Minutemen trailed by just three points after the first quarter in Seward, going 12-15 with the Bluejays. The Lexington boys began to fall into a hole in the second quarter when they scored 14 points to Seward’s 20 and were trailing by nine at halftime, 26-35.
A struggle in the third quarter dug the Minutemen deeper in a hole, falling behind another five points, going 6-11. While the Minutemen stayed with the Bluejays in the fourth quarter and scored 15 points to the Bluejays’ 17, the Minutemen couldn’t recover from their midgame deficit. The Lexington Boys took the loss, 47-63.
The top scoring Minutemen in Thursday’s game included Kaden West with seven points and Austin Friedrichsen with 16 points.
Both teams will travel to Aurora on Saturday, Jan. 30. The ‘Maids will meet the Schuyler Warriors for the ninth place game at 11 a.m. while the Lexington boys will take on the Columbus Lakeview Vikings for their ninth place conference game, also at 11 a.m.