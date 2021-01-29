Lex falls in first Central 10 games

‘Maids fall to Seward at home, 53-57; Boys take loss in Seward, 47-63

LEXINGTON - The Lexington Basketball teams were separated for their first games of the Central 10 Conference tournament with the Minutemaids playing the Seward Bluejays at home while the Minutemen were on the road to face the Bluejays boys in Seward. The Minutemaids lost their game in a tight contest, 53-57, while the boys suffered a harsh loss to the Bluejays, 47-63.

The Minutemaids battled a tight game with the lady ‘Jays in the first half of Wednesday’s game on Coach Carpenter court at LHS, trailing by one after the first quarter, 12-13 and tying-up the score as they went to the locker room for halftime, 32-32.

Lexington’s loss could be found in the third quarter when the ‘Jays put 17 points on the board over Lexington’s seven. While the Minutemaids made large strides in regaining ground on Seward in the final eight minutes of the game, scoring 14 points over Seward’s eight, it was four points short and the ‘Maids fell to the Bluejays, 53-57.

Top scoring Minutemaids on Thursday included Klair Fagot with 18 and Sarah Treffer with 20 points.